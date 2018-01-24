How to Enter the Hamilton Ticket Lottery

You might have a chance to pick up tickets for Hamilton at ASU Gammage on the cheap. The Tempe theater is offering $10 orchestra tickets to 40 lottery winners at each show during the Broadway-smash musical's run.

The first lottery opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, for tickets to the opening night performance on Tuesday, January 30. Ticket-hopefuls can enter by using the official Hamilton app or by registering on the Hamilton website.

Each subsequent lottery begins two days prior to the performance at 11 a.m. and closes the day prior at 9 a.m. Winners will be notified around 11 a.m. the day before their selected performance and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets at $10 apiece.