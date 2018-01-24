 


Chris De'Sean Lee and the Hamilton Chicago company.
Chris De'Sean Lee and the Hamilton Chicago company.
Joan Marcus

How to Enter the Hamilton Ticket Lottery

Tanner Stechnij | January 24, 2018 | 6:00am
You might have a chance to pick up tickets for Hamilton at ASU Gammage on the cheap. The Tempe theater is offering $10 orchestra tickets to 40 lottery winners at each show during the Broadway-smash musical's run.

The first lottery opens at 11 a.m. on Sunday, January 28, for tickets to the opening night performance on Tuesday, January 30. Ticket-hopefuls can enter by using the official Hamilton app or by registering on the Hamilton website.

Each subsequent lottery begins two days prior to the performance at 11 a.m. and closes the day prior at 9 a.m. Winners will be notified around 11 a.m. the day before their selected performance and will have the opportunity to purchase up to two tickets at $10 apiece.

Additional rules and eligibility restrictions can be found on ASU Gammage's website.

Hamilton’s Gammage run continues through Sunday, February 25. While here, the touring cast of the acclaimed musical will put on eight performances a week — six evening shows from Tuesday to Sunday and two matinees on the weekends.

The 11-time Tony-winning musical depicts the life founding father Alexander Hamilton. The show has broken box office records and received critical success. Additionally, the show's creator, playwright, composer, and original star, Lin-Manuel Miranda, is the recipient of many non-theater-centric accolades for Hamilton, including a MacArthur Grant, a Grammy, and a Pulitzer Prize.

If you don’t want to risk the lottery (and are willing to splurge), some tickets are still available through Ticketmaster. However, seats are selling out, and prices range from $160 to more than $500.

