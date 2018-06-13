Happy Father's Day, Martin Crane!

Throughout its history, TV has cast a diverse crop of dad characters who ran the gamut from the affable and even-tempered Ozzie Nelson, to the crude and irascible Homer Simpson. With Father's Day on the horizon, we decided to salute one of our favorites: Martin Crane, who dispensed sarcastic one-liners for 11 seasons on the NBC sitcom Frasier, seated in his duct-taped recliner, cold Ballantine beer in one hand, and loyal dog Eddie at the other.

Martin wasn't so much a type as he was the quintessential '90s dad — a cop who served in Korea, and had a regular bar with friends named Duke, Stinky, and Boom-Boom. A widower, Martin mainly devoted his retirement to trying to understand his two wine-loving, snobbish, and overeducated psychiatrist sons, who rarely thanked him for injecting common sense into their pitched and petty dramas.

When actor John Mahoney, who portrayed Martin Crane, died earlier this year of throat cancer, fans of his and the show felt a stir. While there's nothing too surprising about a man in his late 70s passing in hospice, especially after spending so many years on TV as a father with a cane, what is unexpected to some is his incredibly storied career as a theater and television actor — to say nothing of Say Anything…, Moonstruck, Barton Fink, and other films he performed in.