How the Heard Museum Will Use a $300K Mellon Foundation Grant

EXPAND Navajo, First Phase Ute-Style Chief Blanket, 1800-1850. Handspun wool, natural colors, indigo dye. 53 x 71 inches. Fred Harvey Fine Arts Collection at the Heard Museum, 196BL. Craig Smith

The Heard Museum recently received a $300,000 grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The grant will fund fellowships focused on preserving Navajo textiles.

The New York City foundation launched in 1969 to further the contributions of the arts and humanities to diverse and democratic societies.

“We’re excited because the grant gives us an opportunity to take a closer look at our textile collection,” says Diana Pardue, curator of collections for Heard Museum.