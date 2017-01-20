Here Are the 2017 Arizona Governor's Arts Awards Nominees

Liliana Gomez is among this year's nominees. Enrique Garcia

The nominees for the 2017 Arizona Governor's Arts Awards were announced this week. This year, a total of 70 individuals and organizations received nods from the Awards for their impact on the state's arts and culture.

Presented by Arizona Citizens for the Arts and Governor Doug Ducey's office, the annual Awards seek to honor excellence among artists, arts organizations, businesses, educators, and individuals. And this year, the Awards' 36th, is no different.

These are the nominees.

In the artist category: Connie Brannock (Tucson); William Clipman (Tucson); Bobb Cooper (Phoenix); Maria Isabel Delgado (Chandler); Liliana Gomez (Phoenix); Michael Harrelson (Phoenix); Katherine Josten (Tucson); Deborah McMillion Nering (Phoenix); Claudine Morrow (Page); Kirk O’Hara (Mesa); Alfred Quiroz (Tucson); Dennis Rowland (Phoenix); Marilyn Szabo (Phoenix); and Mike Vax (Dewey).

In the community category: Arizona Theatre Company (Phoenix and Tucson); BlackBox Theatre Foundation (Casa Grande); Del E. Webb Center for the Performing Arts (Wickenburg); Mesa Arts Center (Mesa); Phoenix Center for the Arts (Phoenix); Phoenix Chorale (Phoenix); Scottsdale Philharmonic (Scottsdale); Sedona Arts Center (Sedona); Sierra Vista Symphony Association (Sierra Vista); The Torch Theatre (Phoenix); Fountain Hills Cultural & Civic Association Public Art Collection (Fountain Hills); Theatre Artists Studio (Scottsdale); and Warehouse Arts Management Organization (Tucson).

For arts in education organizations: Arizona Art Education Association (Mesa); Capoeira Mandinga Tucson (Tucson); Children’s Museum of Phoenix (Phoenix); Metropolitan Youth Symphony (Mesa); Osborn School District (Phoenix); Phoenix Children’s Chorus (Phoenix); Sonoran Glass School (Tucson); Superstition Review (Mesa); Tucson Museum of Art Education Department (Tucson); University of Arizona Museum of Art (Tucson); Willcox Historic Theatre Preservation, Inc. (Willcox); and Young Arts Arizona Ltd. (Phoenix).

And in the arts in education category for individuals: David Andres (Tucson); Dr. Mary Erickson (Tempe); Lori Lyford (Chandler); Dennis Ott (Sedona); and Carol Sottosanti (Tucson).

The individual category nominees are: Lili DeBarbieri (Tucson); Yvonne Ervin (Tucson); Eric Faulhaber, (Chandler); Charles & Laurie Goldstein (Paradise Valley); Lin Ling Lee (Phoenix); Lisa Lovallo (Tucson); Hope H. Ozer (Paradise Valley); and Dr. Ruth Tan Lim (Mesa).

In the philanthropy category: Judith Hardes (Phoenix); Vern Lewis (Goodyear); Connie McMillin (Sun City); Steena Murray (Chandler); Jody Summerford (Phoenix); and Mary Way (Paradise Valley).

The small business nominees are: Arizona Copper Art Museum (Clarkdale); Art Intersection (Gilbert); Galiano’s Cafe (Douglas); LDVinci Art Studio (Chandler); Partridge and Associates CPA’s (Scottsdale); SoSco Duo (Fountain Hills); and Tucson Clay Co-op (Tucson).

Finally, the large business category: Alliance Bank of Arizona (Phoenix); Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona (Phoenix); Casino Del Sol Resort (Tucson); DMB Associates Inc. (Scottsdale); and Sanderson Lincoln (Phoenix).

Winners will be announced during the 36th Annual Governor's Arts Awards on May 4 at the Phoenician Resort in Scottsdale.

