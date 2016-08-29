Here Are the Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

EXPAND Grand Canyon, 1932. Photo courtesy of Grand Canyon National Park.

New Times picks the best things to do in metro Phoenix from Monday, August 30, through Thursday, September 1. For more events, see our curated online calendar.

"Find Your Park in Arizona"

Traveling by commercial airline will get you more than 30,000 feet in the air. But you don’t have to board a plane to get a terrific view, and maybe even a natural high, thanks to a free exhibition at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, 3400 East Sky Harbor Boulevard.

“Find Your Park in Arizona” features photographs and historic artifacts representing National Parks throughout the state. Visit the museum art gallery in Terminal 4 on Monday, August 29, and you can celebrate the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, signed into law by President Woodrow Wilson, with National Park Rangers well-versed in the 22 National Parks located right here in Arizona.

The exhibit continues 24 hours a day through January 29, 2017. Visit www.skyharbor.com/museum. Lynn Trimble

Hear Hasan Minjah's story. Courtesy of Mesa Arts Center

Hasan Minhaj

Lately, when you don’t see Hasan Minhaj on The Daily Show (as, for example, Senior Congressional Correspondent or Senior Indian Correspondent), the comedian’s probably touring with his solo show, Hasan Minhaj: Homecoming King. More storytelling memoir than stand-up, the performance charts the ups and downs of relocating from India to the U.S., social isolation and bullying, romance, family, and finding one’s calling. While the show does impart enlightenment and life lessons, it’s also extremely funny — which you might expect from the person who delivered a report called “Donald Trump: The White ISIS.”

Sit down with Minhaj at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 30, in the Piper Repertory Theater at Mesa Arts Center, One East Main Street. Tickets are $35 to $45 at 480-644-6500 or www.mesaartscenter.com. Julie Peterson

Stories and songs come together at the Coronado. Eelke/Flickr Creative Commons

Vinyl Voices

It’s no secret that downtown Phoenix has blossomed in recent years. Countless renovations, restorations, and new additions have yielded a vintage redu,x along with a burgeoning urban identity. But if you hop just north of the interstate into Willo and Coronado, things go from urban to urbane in a hurry, although there’s nothing hurried about it. Vinyl Voices: Storytelling & Record Sharing at The Coronado, 2201 North Seventh Street, is one such example. The vinyl crackles and the whiskey flows as locals settle in for a story and selected song from featured community members. The floors might creak, but events like this one offer a peaceful reprieve from the bustling city below. Stop in from 8 to 10 p.m. on Tuesday, August 30. You’ll feel right at home during the free, 21-and-over event. Visit www.thecoronadophx.com or call 602-252-1322 for details. Rob Kroehler

EXPAND Yasss girls. Fernando Hernandez/NightFuse

Ladies '80s

All those years of memorizing and practicing the lyrics to “Walk Like an Egyptian” and Blondie’s “Rapture” are finally going to pay off. It’s Ladies '80s – a monthly, literally underground dance party – where DJs spin lady-singer faves like Madonna, Cyndi, Paula, Dolly, Barbra, and Bette. And here’s where we answer your first question: Yes, men are allowed to go.

Doors open at 8 p.m. for the 21-and-over dance party at Valley Bar, 130 North Central Avenue, on Wednesday, August 31. Entrance is free. Be prepared to sing along to Exposé and Berlin with the crowd while sporting multiple headbands – you’ll need them when things turn sweaty.

For more information, put on Janet Jackson’s Control, or visit www.valleybarphx.com and see www.facebook.com/events/1001277829991001. Lauren Cusimano