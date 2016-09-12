Here Are the Best Things to Do in Metro Phoenix This Week

Kris Manzanares' work is currently on view at monOrchid. Kris Manzanares/Courtesy of monOrchid

New Times picks the best things to do in metro Phoenix from Monday, September 12, through Thursday, September 15. For more events, see our curated online calendar.

"What Happens in Between"

Picture your day as an endless stream of tiny time-outs taking place between all those deep thoughts and important tasks you’re undertaking. It might look a bit like “What Happens in Between,” an exhibition of paintings and sculpture by Kris Manzanares, whose work explores “the wild moments glinting between the familiar framework of our daily routine.” Manzanares’ paintings draw from her own digital photographs, reflecting moments she’s captured over time. By merging image with story, Manzanares presents her own version of history, which is decidedly more appealing than the revisionist histories being peddled by political pundits nowadays.

See her works Monday, September 12, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at monOrchid, 214 East Roosevelt Street. The exhibition is free and continues through September 19. Visit www.monorchid.com. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Cabaret comes to Tempe. Joan Marcus

Cabaret

When Cabaret premièred in 1966, our world unfortunately still resonated with the frightening atmosphere of the early-1930s Berlin setting. As decades passed and the perpetually award-winning show was revived over and over, it’s never been anything other than relatable. That’s really crappy news about how easily the seeds of division and cruelty can be sown. To paraphrase the Master of Ceremonies: Nazis are awful. The economy is awful. Even love is awful.

There’s beauty and catharsis in the thing, though, along with impressive music, and 1998’s version, directed by Sam Mendes and presented in legendary ’70s-’80s disco Studio 54, is particularly gritty and glam, like an oddly entertaining punch to the gut. Roundabout Theatre Company’s tour goosesteps though Tempe starting at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 13, at ASU Gammage, 1200 South Forest Avenue in Tempe, and continuing through Sunday, September 18. Tickets are $20 to $150 at www.ticketmaster.com or 480-965-3434. Julie Peterson

A scene from 2015's silent auction night at Art Intersection. Art Intersection Staff

"Off the Wall"

You’re familiar with eBay, where you either bid on a thing or click “Buy It Now.” Try that in real life at “Off the Wall” — a free exhibition at Art Intersection, 207 North Gilbert Road, Suite 201, in Gilbert, where artists ranging from students to internationally renowned donate works, and gallery visitors may bid or buy it now right … well, off the wall.

Let the bids begin — in person or through e-mail — starting Tuesday, September 13, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. E-mail bids are accepted through midnight on October 14, and will be followed by a silent auction — with refreshments, raffles, and singer Lyn Jackson — on October 15. Proceeds go to such programs as the “Emerge” student photography exhibition, and keeping the North and South galleries free. Call 480-361-1118 or visit artintersection.com. Lauren Cusimano

Dinerwood returns. Courtesy Welcome Diner

Dinerwood: Level 4

Wannabe filmmakers and starving artists alike are encouraged to apply for Welcome Diner’s Dinerwood: Level 4, a 48-hour short film challenge in which everyone from theater troupes to drunk patrons has participated. Think pulling off a low-budget shortie over a weekend is simple? There’s another twist: Each three-minute submission must include the same line of dialogue and prop. Prizes are declared by both audience members and a panel of judges: Jason Ayers of Flowers, Connor Descheemaker of Local First Arizona, Christy McClendon of New Pathways for Youth, and Kelsey Pinckney of Four Chambers Press.

For those more Siskel than Scorsese, the free film fest screening begins at dusk on Wednesday, September 14, at the Garfield neighborhood eatery, 924 East Roosevelt Street. Awards are presented at 10 p.m. For more information (and a specific start time as showtime approaches), visit www.facebook.com/WelcomeDiner. View films from the past three years at www.youtube.com/user/WelcomeDiner. Janessa Hilliard