Here's the 2017 Lineup for Canal Convergence in Scottsdale

EXPAND Artists and muralists Ashley Macias and Isaac Caruso. Dayvid LeMmon

Scottsdale Public Art has announced the lineup for Canal Convergence 2017, which happens from Thursday, February 23, to Sunday, February 26. The free event includes an eclectic mix of visual and performance art created by local, national, and international artists.

It’s the organization's fifth time presenting the event along the banks of the Arizona Canal on the Scottsdale Waterfront, which runs from Goldwater Boulevard to the Soleri Bridge near Camelback Road.

Canal Convergence 2017 will feature eight large-scale, contemporary art exhibitions, says Donna Isaac, director for Scottsdale Public Art. But several activities are also planned, including artist talks, dance workshops, artist-guided participatory mural projects, and installation-themed workshops.

Live bands will perform each evening on the Soleri Bridge, although that particular lineup won’t be announced until 2017. Other offerings will include a beer and wine garden, with beer by Scottsdale-based Two Brothers Brewing.

EXPAND Rioult Dance performed during Canal Convergence 2016. Sean Deckert

Canal Convergence 2017 will also include dance.

New York-based Rioult Dance will return, having delivered a captivating, site-specific performance along the canal in 2016. They’ve been choreographing another site-specific event, then will perform it along the Soleri Bridge and Plaza during twilight hours.

The 7 Fingers will perform during Canal Convergence as well, presented in partnership with Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts. And the 7 Fingers will also host a series of free all-level dance workshops on the Soleria Plaza.

Phoenix-area artists will participate, too.

Isaac Caruso and Ashley Macias are collaborating to create an installation called Canal Creatures – Where Are They Now? It’s an interactive mural piece they’ve designed to unfold during the course of four days. For two days, Caruso and Macias will paint creature-inspired murals at the underpass of the Marshall Bridge. Then, community members will have two days to join the mural project, helping to create a work of art that will remain at the Scottsdale Waterfront.

EXPAND Rhizome created by Tom Dekyvere. Valery Bellengier

Here’s a look at the other installations happening during Canal Convergence 2017.

Polygonum 2.0: Belgian artist Tom Dekyvere is using more than 13,000 feet of rope along with reflective triangles to build a large geometric rhizome inspired by unexpected bonds between technology and the natural world.

Les Luminéoles by Porté par le vent. Porté par le vent

Les Luminéoles and Lentille d’eua: The French artist association Porté par le vent will present two installations – one including helium-lit kites that simulate an aerial ballet, and another comprising 50 luminous spheres that will radiate various colors while placed atop the Arizona Canal.

IMPULSE: Fifteen large-scale, illuminated seesaws will be installed along a portion of the Scottsdale Waterfront to create a playground of movement and light. It’s the work of several collaborators, including Canada-based Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.

EXPAND HYBOCOZO by Yelena Filipchuk and Serge Beaulieu. Serge Beaulieu

Blumen Lumen: Foldhaus Artist Collective is showing seven large-scale origami flowers that bloom and glow in different colors as people move around them, which they premièred during Burning Man Festival in 2013.

HYBYCOZO by HYBYCOZO: The two-person artist collective HYBOCOZO, which includes an environmental scientist and industrial designer, will present an LED-lit installation comprising three 7-foot-tall polyhedron sculptures inspired by ancient Islamic tiles, natural forms, mathematics, and geometry.

EXPAND Los Trompos by Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena. Abel Kainbaum

Finally, they’ll relocate a Scottsdale Public Art project called Los Trompos from various locations around Scottsdale to the Scottsdale Waterfront. Created by Héctor Esrawe and Ignacio Cadena, it comprises 10 brightly colored spinning tops made from fabric woven in the style of traditional Mexican artists, which also function as seating areas and social gathering spaces.

Scottsdale Public Art’s Canal Convergence happens February 23 through 26, 2017, from 4 to 10 p.m. Find more information at www.scottsdalepublicart.org.

