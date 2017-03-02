menu

Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix During February 2017

J.B. Snyder's The Allery Has Closed in Downtown Phoenix — Here's Why


Thursday, March 2, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
Part of Porté par le vent's Les Luminéoles installation for Scottsdale Public Art's Canal Convergence 2017.EXPAND
Part of Porté par le vent's Les Luminéoles installation for Scottsdale Public Art's Canal Convergence 2017.
Porté par le vent/Photo by Lynn Trimble
A A

February's best art turned up in all sorts of places — from a funky bungalow in Roosevelt Row to a pedestrian-friendly waterfront in Scottsdale. The month's best offerings included sculpture, photography, painting, and more. Here's a look at the best works we spotted, by both emerging and established artists.

Les Luminéoles
Porté par le vent
Light-infused kites by the France-based arts collective Porté par le vent infused the sky with color and light during Scottsdale Public Art's Canal Convergence 2017. Their balletic movement and primordial feel left viewers along the Scottsdale Waterfront mesmerized and enchanted.

Bryan David Griffith's Rebirth, featured in his solo exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.EXPAND
Bryan David Griffith's Rebirth, featured in his solo exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum.
Bryan David Griffith/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Rebirth
Bryan David Griffith
Flagstaff artist Bryan David Griffith created his 2016 piece Rebirth using aspen leaves in encaustic beeswax and embers from a fire site. It's featured in his "Rethinking Fire" exhibition at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, which continues through April 9.

Architectural Flaws (detail) by Leter91, recently exhibited at The Allery.EXPAND
Architectural Flaws (detail) by Leter91, recently exhibited at The Allery.
Leter91/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Architectural Flaws
Leter91
This work by Phoenix street artist Leter91 was part of "Archives," the last exhibition at J.B. Snyder's the Allery. Every piece in the show was painted on a drawer repurposed from a Frank Lloyd Wright archive. This piece is especially poignant within the context of Phoenix's rapidly evolving urban landscape.

Heech (detail) by Parviz Tanavoli, on view near the entrance to Phoenix Art Museum.EXPAND
Heech (detail) by Parviz Tanavoli, on view near the entrance to Phoenix Art Museum.
Parviz Tanavoli/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Heech
Parviz Tanavoli
Recently installed in the Phoenix Art Museum lobby and visible from the street, thanks to a wall of glass, this 2002 piece by Iranian-born Parviz Tanavoli was created with painted fiberglass. It serves as a powerful reminder of the interplay of art and immigration at the heart of global culture.

Work by Jessica Palomo recently exhibited at ASU's Harry Wood Gallery.EXPAND
Work by Jessica Palomo recently exhibited at ASU's Harry Wood Gallery.
Jessica Palomo/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Paradisaeidae
Jessica Palomo
This work was featured in Jessica Palomo's "In Lieu of Flowers" exhibition at ASU's Harry Wood Gallery. Using mark-making and abstraction, Palomo addresses the "ruptured reality" that ensues after losing a loved one and its impact on emotion and identity.

Read on for work at SMoCA, another ASU gallery, and the Heard Museum.


Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

