Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix During January 2017

Carrie Marill, Thousand Kisses Deep (detail), 2017, egg tempera on linen, 59.25" x 45.25". Courtesy of Lisa Sette Gallery

January's best art turned up in several Valley cities — including Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe. Most of our favorites pieces last month were spotted during staples of the metro Phoenix art scene: First or Third Friday art walks in downtown Phoenix, and Scottsdale's weekly Thursday night art walk. It's a pleasant reminder that now is the best time of year to put on your walking shoes and explore the local arts scene.

Thousand Kisses Deep

Carrie Marill

Using soft colors rather than her characteristic bold ones, Carrie Marill infuses her geometric piece with a quiet presence that draws the viewer in and inspires further exploration of the work’s sophisticated and subtle quality. Thousand Kisses Deep is part of the “Luis Gonzalez Palma/Carrie Marill” exhibition that continues through February 25 at Lisa Sette Gallery.

Selections from "SENSES" Series by Denis Gillingwater (On-site photography, digital photographic processes, 2016).

Selections from “SENSES” Series

Denis Gillingwater

Gillingwater’s photographs, which are featured in the “Between” exhibition that continues through February 17 at the Eric Fischl Gallery at Phoenix College, prompt reflection on the surveillance state and the role of technology in modern life. It's particularly relevant to contemporary political discourse in American society.

Blue Ice by Sandra Klein exhibited at Tilt Gallery in Scottsdale. Courtesy of Tilt Gallery

Blue Ice

Sandra Klein

Klein’s sewn archival inkjet print with crystals conveys the power of photographic media to inspire imagination, giving viewers a compelling visual prompt with which to conjure their own stories. The work was featured in a January exhibition at Tilt Gallery titled “Photography Re-Imagined VI: Visual Storytelling.”

Proof-Reading by Ann Morton featured in "Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite" at Grand ArtHaus.

Proof-Reading

Ann Morton

Morton’s dainty white cloth juxtaposed with the intensity of the bold text in colors signifying the American dream was a clear standout among hundreds of works featured in a three-night exhibition titled “Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite,” which was held at Grand ArtHaus and benefited Planned Parenthood of Arizona.

The Apache Declaration of Independence (left) and She Teach War by Douglas Miles exhibited in Tempe.

The Apache Declaration of Independence and She Teaches War

Douglas Miles

In a gallery filled with nostalgic takes on the Wild West, including several devoid of the indigenous people who predated the cowboys and their iconography, Douglas Miles made a strong showing with large-scale pieces that bear the names of Apache warriors. These works are part of “Western Pop,” which continues through May 6 at the Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts.

Read on for more of January's best art from Aileen Frick, Daniel Friedman, and Cyndy Carstens.

