Here's the Best Art We Saw in Metro Phoenix in August 2016

EXPAND de la Agente Federales y el Rojo, la Emperatriz (of Federal Agent and Red, the Empress) by Claudio Dicochea. Claudio Dicochea/Photo by Lynn Trimble

If you weren't out exploring the metro Phoenix arts scene last month, you missed some impressive offerings — including drawings, paintings, sculpture, jewelry, and installation art. Here's a look at 10 of our favorites pieces spotted in August at spaces including galleries, a library, a local community college, and even the airport.

de la Agente Federales y el Rojo, la Emperatriz

Claudo Dicochea

Dichochea's de la Agente Federales y el Rojo, la Emperatriz (of Federal Agent and Red, the Empress) was featured in a recent exhibition titled "Claudio Dicochea: Forbidden Futures" at Lisa Sette Gallery. The 2010 work was created with acrylic, graphite, charcoal, transfer, and wood. Inspired by a painting called De espanol y morisca, sale albino created around 1780 by an unknown artist, its central figures include Malcolm X, fictional FBI agent Dana Scully, and Darth Vader.

EXPAND There is No Hell, Only Mercy-Butterflies (detail) by David Lash. David Lash/Photo by Lynn Trimble

There is No Hell, Only Mercy-Butterflies

David Lash

Flagstaff artist Lash was inspired to paint this acrylic on wood panel piece in 2010 after making an early spring backpacking trip in southern Arizona. Its butterflies set against ancient rocks and century-old saguaros represent "the passing of known and unknown individuals." The painting was recently featured in the "Southwestern Invitational 2015" exhibition at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, where an art gallery in terminal 4 and several exhibition cases feature rotating exhibitions.

EXPAND Imaginary Flowers (detail) by Junko Kinoshita. Junko Kinoshita/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Imaginary Flowers

Junko Kinoshita

Kinoshita's pen and acrylic on paper piece is featured in the "17th Annual Drawing Exhibition" at Scottsdale Community College, which continues through October 6 in a foyer of the art building that's routinely transformed into a gallery space featuring works in various media by student, faculty, and alumni artists. In recent years, students whose work has been exhibited there have gone on to show in other local art spaces, including Shemer Art Center and Central Gallery at Burton Barr Central Library.

EXPAND Sunset 5 and Sunset 11 by Karolina Sussland. Carolina Sussland/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Sunset 5 and Sunset 11

Karolina Sussland

These inkjet and graphite on paper works by Karolina Sussland are part of the "Karolina Sussland + Buzzy Sullivan" exhibition that opened during August Third Friday and continues through September 10 at Modified Arts, a gallery space that's also home to Local First Arizona. They're part of a series created using Google-sourced cloud imagery with "supersaturated" historical desert images culled from issues of Arizona Highways magazine, which convey a utopian vision of Arizona's desert environments.

EXPAND Juegos Fronteras: Swing Set Penitentiary by Angel Cabrales Angel Cabrales/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Juegos Fronteras: Swing Set Penitentiary

Angel Cabrales

Texas artist Angel Cabrales, who holds a BFA in sculpture from ASU, created this installation exploring border-related issues through the prism of a prison-like children's playground. This 2013 mixed media piece was recently featured in his "Delineation" exhibition at monOrchid's Shade Gallery. The installation was created to highlight limitations placed on youth and future generations by creating borders in settings that rely on the free flow of cultures.