Hey Phoenix Artists, Here Are 7 Opportunities to Show Your Work

EXPAND Murals painted to help create more vibrancy along Main Street in Mesa. Lynn Trimble

Whether your style is more mutant piñata or creative prototyping, there’s probably an artist opportunity for that in metro Phoenix. Beatrice Moore is looking for artists and other creative types to make original works for this year’s Mutant Piñata art show happening in March at Chartreuse gallery, and Mesa Arts Center is hunting for creative concepts to incorporate into its first-ever prototyping festival coming to Main Street and its surrounds in November. Here’s a rundown on both, plus details about several other calls for art. Make haste if you’re eager to apply, because deadlines are looming.

Mesa Arts Center

Never fear if you missed the first deadline for the Mesa Prototyping Festival, because it’s been extended to Monday, February 20. Mesa Arts Center is looking for creative temporary projects to feature in the City’s first prototyping festival taking place Friday, November 10, and Saturday, November 11, in downtown Mesa. The festival will include several projects that activate public spaces and engage the community while fostering connections and vibrancy for the region. Learn more on the Mesa Arts Center website.

Arts HQ Gallery

The West Valley Arts Council is inviting submissions for its sixth annual Floral and Botanical Art Show, taking place Thursday, March 9, through Friday, April 21, at Arts HQ Gallery in Surprise. Artworks will be judged, and awards given in several categories. Cash prizes are $200 for first place, $150 for second place, and $75 for third place. Submissions are due on Thursday, February 23. Find details on the West Valley Arts Council website.

EXPAND Vision Gallery, located along Arizona Avenue in downtown Chandler. Lynn Trimble

Downtown Chandler Community Partnership

The Downtown Chandler Community Partnership is seeking one or more artists to design temporary, painted art for three crosswalks at key locations along Arizona Avenue, in a part of downtown Chandler that’s home to Vision Gallery as well as several works of public art. The project is designed to enhance crosswalk safety, beautify the area, and add a pleasant element of surprise for people exploring downtown Chandler. Submissions are due on Friday, February 24. Learn more on the Downtown Chandler website.

EXPAND Just a small sampling of works in last year's Mutant Piñata Show at Charteuse. Lynn Trimble

Mutant Piñata Show

Beatrice Moore is gearing up for her 10th annual Mutant Piñata Show, taking place Friday, March 3, through Friday, March 17, at Chartreuse gallery, where Nancy Hill now runs not only the gallery but also her Hazel & Violet letterpress business. This is an easy one for the paper-adverse, because there's just one basic form to fill out ahead of time. Simply take it along when you show up at Chartreuse with your piñata (hanging works preferred) between 5 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28. And take note: Political entries are particularly welcome this year. Find details on the event Facebook page.

Read on for opportunities with the City of Scottsdale, Herberger Theater, and [nueBOX].

