Hey Phoenix Artists, Here Are 8 New Opportunities to Show Your Work

The 2016 election clearly hit a nerve with some artists, who’ve been inspired in recent months to create new works infused with politics and social justice issues. And now, calls for art relating to politics are popping up everywhere. But they’re not the only calls for art. Here’s a look at eight opportunities (with looming deadlines) for artists eager to get their work noticed on the local or national stage.

“Unnatural Election”

Kimmel Galleries at New York University is looking for works to feature in an exhibition inspired by the 2016 presidential election and ways to meet the challenges to social justice presented by a new political landscape. Works in all media are welcome, but will be exhibited as printed images. Selected works will be shown online, and some will be part of a January exhibition at the gallery, with dates yet to be determined. The deadline is December 30. Find more information on the “Unnatural Election” event page.

EXPAND Previous exhibit at Harry Wood Gallery, site of an upcoming exhibition exploring art and money. Lynn Trimble

“Art and Money”

The Institute for Humanities Research at ASU is seeking works reflecting critical exploration of themes related to art and money — such as capitalism, the contemporary art market, social stature, and the urbanization of society to name a few. Arizona artists working in all media can apply for the exhibition, which happens at Harry Wood Gallery inside the ASU School of Art building in early 2017. Applications are due by January 3, 2017. Get details on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.

"UCP Downtown Mural"

United Cerebral Palsy of Central Arizona, which recently opened a downtown location at Seventh and Roosevelt streets, is seeking proposals for murals to be painted on the east exterior wall of its community room, as well as the east exterior wall of the Circle K building just across the street. Single artists and collaborators are encouraged to submit proposals for work that reflects inclusion, diversity, community, and neighborhood heritage. Proposals are due on January 7, 2017. Find more information on the UCP of Central Arizona website.

EXPAND Previous exhibition at Grand ArtHaus, site of the upcoming "Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite" show. Lynn Trimble

“Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite”

Five Arizona artists are working together to present an exhibition inspired by Donald Trump’s reference to Hillary Clinton as a “nasty woman.” All Arizona artists are welcome to submit works that support the call for social justice and civil rights. So it's not surprising, then, that organizers aren’t accepting works deemed hateful, racist, sexist, xenophobic, or just plain mean. Accepted works will be featured in an exhibition happening during January at Grand ArtHaus. The last date to apply to participate is January 9, 2017. Learn more on the "Nasty Women: Phoenix Unite" Facebook page.

