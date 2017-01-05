Hey Phoenix, Put These 2017 Art Events on Your Calendar Now

EXPAND Check out light-based installations, including HYBYCOZO, during Canal Convergence at the Scottsdale Waterfront. Lukasz Szczepanski

It’s that lovely time of year, when people start whipping out their planners with renewed enthusiasm for living an organized life. Before the feeling fades, take a few minutes to add these art events to your 2017 calendar. In many cases, planning is still underway. Which means you might be able to get involved — whether that means showing your work or volunteering.

Canal Convergence

February 23 to 26

Scottsdale Public Art is transforming the Scottsdale Waterfront into an immersive art environment, complete with light-based art installations and a host of visual and performance art offerings from music to dance. Works by local, national, and international artists will be featured during the free festival. Find more information on the Scottsdale Arts website.

EXPAND Explore studios for ceramic artists, including Nicholas Bernard, during ASU's Ceramic Studio Tour. Lynn Trimble

ASU Ceramic Studio Tour

February 25 to 26

Spend two days exploring studios for leading ceramic artists, who invite other ceramicists to join them as they present demonstrations and give local art lovers a free, behind-the-scenes look at their art practice. Get details on the event, which is presented by the ASU Art Museum Ceramic Research Center, on the ASU Art Museum website.

Check out exhibitions, street art, performance, and open studios during Art Detour. Lynn Trimble

Art Detour

March 16 to 19

Explore local galleries, studios, and other art spaces during this free annual event designed to showcase downtown Phoenix’s thriving arts and culture scene. Featured activities include a ticketed evening gala, First Friday art walk, and weekend filled with art space tours. Learn more on the Artlink website.

Read on for more must-see art events this year.

