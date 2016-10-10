EXPAND Oh my gosh. So sorry you weren't invited. A StockStudio

Look, I’m not here to brag. I’m really not. I’m actually a very humble person. In fact, I was fine foregoing the ostentatious — and dare I say, archaic — expense of a wedding. For me, a simple courthouse ceremony would have been enough because I don’t need a fancy ceremony to prove my love. I mean, look at my Instagram posts. We are so in love.

But as someone who puts the needs of others before her own, I had to do what I felt was in the best interest of my partner, friends, and family. I wanted to give them their special day, you know?

Unfortunately, I was unable to invite everyone to my wedding (I know, I feel absolutely terrible about this). So I’ve decided to share with you the 10 details that I believe really set my special day apart. Not that it’s a competition. I definitely don’t believe that at all.

Oh, and just in case you’re wondering, I did not begin planning my wedding until after the Supreme Court ruled in favor of marriage equality. I mean, no offense to those who did, I just personally couldn’t have lived with myself.

Like, honestly, commercial flowers are destroying the planet. SunKids/Shutterstock

Here's how my wedding literally saved the world. (Totally not my words, you guys. This is just what all my guests told me.)

1. The bridesmaids carried rescue puppies in lieu of flowers.

2. The flower girls were actually refugee children.

3. Instead of exchanging vows, my husband and I exchanged carefully constructed strategies on how to solve the global economic crisis.

4. In lieu of gifts, each guest was asked to plant a tree to combat climate change.

5. Instead of a photo booth, we had Annie Leibovitz do a portrait session with everyone in attendance. The value of their take-home prints will only accumulate with time, and most likely pay for their kids' college tuition.

