How to Buy 2017 Modern Phoenix Home Tour Tickets

Get ready for a tour of Al Beadle's Paradise Gardens. Modern Phoenix LLC

Midcentury Modern architecture buffs, start drawing up your plans. Tickets for the 2017 Modern Phoenix Home Tour go on sale Wednesday, February 1.

The annual event spotlights different design facets and Valley neighborhoods. And this year's edition finds Modern Phoenix founder Alison King working closely with Docomomo US, the international committee for the documentation and conservation of buildings, sites, and neighborhoods of the modern movement.

Yeah, it's a mouthful. But it's also a pretty big deal.

Running from March 24 through April 2, this year's Modern Phoenix Week comprises talks, mixers, and an array of tours that cover everything from the Mesa's best neon signs and Paolo Soleri's Cosanti to a Grid bike-riding look at Midtown Phoenix's modernism. Some events are free to attend, while others are ticketed or require an RSVP.

The finale, of course, is the Modern Phoenix Home Tour, which always sells out in advance. (Seriously, there are a thousand tickets available, and they're usually gone within 48 hours.) Tickets to the April 2 tour highlighting Al Beadle's Paradise Gardens neighborhood are $40 per person. They will be available through the Modern Phoenix Week website.

The Docomomo US National Symposium will overlap with Modern Phoenix Week. Themed "Modernism and Climate," it takes place at various Valley locations from March 29 through April 1. Early-bird tickets are already on sale and cost $250 for Docomomo members, $300 for nonmembers, and $75 for students (though there's a 25-person cap on that pricing). Those who buy tickets before February 1 have early access to Home Tour tickets — as well as assorted Docomomo tours, including a look inside the Superlite Block Factory, a bus tour led by King about the "Founding Fathers of Modern Phoenix," and tours of midcentury banks and churches.

Symposium ticket-holders also get discounted accommodations at select Midtown hotels, including the Clarendon.

If you don't want to spring for a symposium ticket, a la carte admission to various Docomomo events will be available starting February 14.

It's a lot to take in, but considering that people will be traveling to the Valley from around the world, we recommend familiarizing yourself with the schedule a.s.a.p. For details and updates on all events (and a complete agenda), see the Modern Phoenix website.

