Jeremy Bulloch and Val Kilmer Are Coming to Phoenix Comic Fest 2018

Phoenix Comic Fest 2018's special guest list keeps getting bigger and bigger.

Organizers of the four-day pop culture event, which takes place over Memorial Day weekend, have been adding more names to the roster of celebrities and actors that will appear at this year's edition, including announcing several names this past week.

And two of the biggest recent announcements are actors Val Kilmer and Jeremy Bulloch, both of whom should be familiar to the geek crowd.

Val Kilmer at Cannes in 2005. Georges Biard/via Wikimedia Commons

Kilmer is known for appearing in a wide range of high-profile films, including Top Gun, Tombstone, The Doors, Heat, and Real Genius. And we'd be remiss if we didn't mention his geekier turns as the Dark Knight in Batman Forever and Madmartigan in Willow.

Bulloch, on the other hand, is famous for pretty much one role – and it's big. He portrayed the original Boba Fett in The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi.

He's had a couple other cameos in Star Wars films, including Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One, but he's best known as the intergalactic bounty hunter.

The two join an already extensive list of special guests scheduled to appear at Phoenix Comic Fest 2018, including Michael Rooker, Dave Bautista, Sean Gunn, William Shatner, Wil Wheaton, Ming Na Wen, Greg Grunberg, Sean Patrick Flanery, and Tim Curry.

It's the second time that Jeremy Bulloch will appear at Phoenix Comic Fest, as he previously was a special guest of the event in 2012 — back when it was still known as Phoenix Comicon.

Kilmer, however, will be making his first-ever appearance at the con. He's visited Arizona a few times in recent years, however, including appearing in Tombstone last May for the town's Doc Holliday celebration in honor of his portrayal of the historic figure on the silver screen.

Last summer, he brought his one-man Mark Twain stage show Cinema Twain (where he plays the famed author) to Stand Up Live.

Like other special guests at Phoenix Comic Fest, both actors will participate in autograph sessions, photo ops, and Q&A panels.

Phoenix Comic Fest 2018 runs from Thursday, May 24, to Sunday, May 28, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Daily admission is $30 to $55 and a full event membership is $100.

