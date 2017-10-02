 


Author and Podcaster John Hodgman brings his Vacationland book tour to Mesa Arts Center on November 7.
Author and Podcaster John Hodgman brings his Vacationland book tour to Mesa Arts Center on November 7.
Aaron Draplin.

John Hodgman Is Coming to Mesa — With a Very Special Guest

Michael Senft | October 2, 2017 | 7:00am
AA

John Hodgman is coming to town to share his adventures as a middle-aged white man in New England, and he’s bringing a special guest along.

The author and host of the popular podcast Judge John Hodgman visits the Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, for an evening of comedy and conversation, discussing his new travelogue, Vacationland.

Most recognizable as the stodgy PC to Justin Long’s sexy Mac in the popular early-aughts TV commercials, and as The Daily Show’s resident expert, the humorist (who has sported the best handlebar moustache since Rollie Fingers) is also an unabashed sci-fi and fantasy geek. Hodgman has guest-starred on Battlestar Galactica, hung out with Neil Gaiman, and championed up-and-coming authors like recent Hugo winner N.K. Jemisin.

Which brings us to the special guest for his Mesa appearance. Joining Hodgman via Skype will be Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin.

The pair share more in common than bad hats and facial hair — Hodgman has been obsessed with Martin’s series since discovering it in 2011, praising it at every opportunity. So much so that Martin asked him to write the forward to last year’s 20th Anniversary Edition of Game of Thrones.

In addition to his interview with Martin, Hodgman will be reading from Vacationland, taking audience questions and signing afterwards.

Tickets are required for the event and cost $32 for one book and one ticket, or $37 for one book and two tickets. Vacationland is not available until October 24, but you can preorder the book at either Changing Hands location, or on the Changing Hands Bookstore website. For more information, call 480-730-0205 or 602-274-0067.

 
Michael runs the Sci-Fridays Book Club at the Poisoned Pen, and volunteers at local pop-culture conventions. He can be found at the occasional prog-rock concert.

