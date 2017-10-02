John Hodgman Is Coming to Mesa — With a Very Special Guest

John Hodgman is coming to town to share his adventures as a middle-aged white man in New England, and he’s bringing a special guest along.

The author and host of the popular podcast Judge John Hodgman visits the Mesa Arts Center, 1 East Main Street, at 7 p.m. Tuesday, November 7, for an evening of comedy and conversation, discussing his new travelogue, Vacationland.

Most recognizable as the stodgy PC to Justin Long’s sexy Mac in the popular early-aughts TV commercials, and as The Daily Show’s resident expert, the humorist (who has sported the best handlebar moustache since Rollie Fingers) is also an unabashed sci-fi and fantasy geek. Hodgman has guest-starred on Battlestar Galactica, hung out with Neil Gaiman, and championed up-and-coming authors like recent Hugo winner N.K. Jemisin.