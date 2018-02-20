Lalo Cota's Roosevelt Row Gallery Is Now Open

Lalo Cota recently opened a gallery called MoVida 602 in downtown Phoenix. The artist shared the news earlier in February on his Facebook page.

It’s located at 116 East Roosevelt Street, next to Carly’s Bistro and Golden Rule Tattoo.

The building's exterior has two murals featuring Cota’s work – including a collaborative mural that covers the entire north-facing wall, and a mural Cota painted with his daughter Devony on the west-facing wall.

