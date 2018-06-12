 


Bianca Del Rio isn't flipping out.
Bianca Del Rio isn't flipping out.
Jovanni Jimenez-Pedraza

Bianca Del Rio Is Coming to Phoenix

Tanner Stechnij | June 12, 2018 | 7:00am
AA

RuPaul's Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio is bringing her comedic styling to the Valley. Extra dates have been added to the larger-than-life comedy queen's Blame It On Bianca Del Rio world tour, including a show at the Orpheum Theatre on Sunday, July 1.

Del Rio has taken Blame It On... to many corners of the world — from Sydney to Hong Kong and Sao Paolo to Cape Town later this summer. Her Phoenix stop is one of 40 in North America.

Since winning Drag Race in 2014, Del Rio has starred in two films, Hurricane Bianca and Hurricane Bianca: From Russia with Hate, which was released on VOD in May. She's also embarked in a couple of other stand-up tours, as well as the Werq the World Tour, where she joined other performers from Drag Race.

Tickets for Blame It On Bianca Del Rio are currently available through the Phoenix Convention Center website. Tickets range from $37.50 to $199 for VIP packages. 

