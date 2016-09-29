Lisa Sette on How a Timmy Thomas Song Inspired an Upcoming Art Exhibition
|
Troy Aossey
Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 2. Lisa Sette.
Lisa Sette's name is all but synonymous with stellar contemporary art. The gallerist and her eponymous art space have presented world-class exhibitions in the Valley for more than three decades.
As Sette puts it, "I don't respond to 'ma'am,' but I should."
She founded Lisa Sette Gallery on Scottsdale's Marshall Way in 1985. After 28 years there, with all their ups, downs, and in-betweens, Sette made the move to Phoenix. Now housed in a semi-subterranean Al Beadle building in midtown, the gallery represents some of Arizona's most notable artists — James Turrell, Angela Ellsworth, and Carrie Marill — but her roster includes creatives based around the world.
Running a gallery that's anything but average means there are no average days for Sette, who says she's arrived at this point in her career by "day in and day out responding to visual art as a means of understanding the world."
Which is precisely what she's considering while preparing for the gallery's March 2017 exhibit.
The title is "Tell My Why, Tell Me Why, Tell Me Why, (Why Can't We Live Together?)," borrowed lyrics from a 1973 Timmy Thomas song. (Coincidentally, the song was sampled in Drake's "Hotline Bling," whose video blatantly borrowed imagery from Turrell.) Sette was listening to the song a few months back while driving. She remembers it was just prior to the recent rash of killings by police.
Over minimal instrumentation, the song is a plea for peace, a meditation on harmony just out of grasp. At first, Sette debated whether the concept might be a bit dated. But she quickly — and sadly — realized that it wasn't.
"This is how concepts for exhibits form sometimes," she says. "It resonated with me as it relates to recent and persistent political developments ... as we drift further and further apart. It's a visual protest."
|
Courtesy Lisa Sette Gallery
I came to Phoenix with complete naivete about its politics.
I'm most productive when I've had sufficient protein.
My inspiration wall is full of photographs of my dog, family, and the usual classics in postcard form (Meret Oppenhiem's fur-covered cup, saucer and spoon, Couple in Raccoon Coats by James Van De Zee) etc., etc.
Good work should always make you unsure of what you think you already know.
The Phoenix creative scene could use more critical writing and exposure locally and nationally - there are some very high-quality exhibitions and artists to be seen here.
