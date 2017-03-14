This Real Housewives Husband Is Bringing His Mega Business to Scottsdale

Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky. Helga Esteb / Shutterstock.com

Bravo's Real Housewives franchise is coming to Scottsdale. Well, sort of.

Mauricio Umansky, husband of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star and actress Kyle Richards, has announced the Scottsdale expansion of his über-successful real estate brokerage company, The Agency. This comes as part of a partnership with four of the Valley's top luxury real estate agents: Raul Siqueiros, Raquel Barbey, Jack Luciano, and Roxanne Johnson.

As Beverly Hills' desert sister city, Scottsdale is the perfect place to plant roots for a company that lists some seriously baller pads. In fact, they're already well on their way, having recently been awarded four major luxury development projects in Scottsdale and Central Phoenix.

Born in Mexico, Umansky moved to the United States at age 6. He dropped out of the University of Southern California and went on to develop a clothing company that he sold at age 26. He then landed at job at his brother-in-law Rick Hilton's real estate firm. (Yes, that Rick Hilton, father of Paris, Nicky, Barron, and Conrad.)

He founded The Agency in 2011 and has worked with Lady Gaga, Michael Jordan, and the infamous Playboy Mansion. Outside the greater Los Angeles area, the Agency also has represented properties in Cabo San Lucas, Punta de Mita, Turks and Caicos, and Palm Springs.

Umansky married Richards in 1996 and they have three daughters together, along with another daughter from a previous marriage. In addition to his run on Housewives, he's appeared on Million Dollar Listings. He and his wife are regular donors to the Children's Hospital of Los Angeles, which she also supported in the recent season of The New Celebrity Apprentice.

Based on all the golf trips he takes pictures of for his Instagram (seriously, so much golf), there's no doubt Umansky will feel right at home when he shuttles between Beverly Hills and Scottsdale.

