Mesa Artist Corinne Geertsen on Why Mistakes Are the Best Teachers

EXPAND Meet Mesa artist Corinne Geertsen. Jeff Geertsen

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 25. Corinne Geertsen.

For Corinne Geertsen, it's all about the remix.

Though, instead of working the ones and twos, the Mesa artist combines historical photographs with pictures she takes. "I’m going for surreal, humor with a twist of lemon, and psychology," she says. "Mischief and a good plight are excellent, as well."

Such layers of meaning aren't so simple to conjure, and Geertsen knows it. That's why, she says, she's never stopped making pictures. Her consistent practice means she's had the opportunity to learn from mistakes along the way.

The artist loves a challenge, and says it's what keeps her inspired: the push to create a compelling image. It's also what keeps her work, which her website dubs "images of wonder and quirk," in high demand.

Since 2005, the 63-year-old has shown her work across the Valley in some 14 solo exhibitions at such spaces as Vision Gallery and Tempe History Museum, as well as in group shows at Gebert Contemporary and Tempe Center for the Arts. Her work is in the collections of Arizona State University, the City of Phoenix, and Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, where she presents yet another solo show this fall. Opening Friday, September 9, it's called "The Footnote Chronicles."

Her unyielding practice continues to pay off (she's also in the midst of making the exterior of the City of Tempe's time capsule), but the artist isn't content to sit still for long. "My biggest accomplishment is made up of a lot of smaller ones that add up one big one," she says. "Making a good picture, then another one, then another one."

EXPAND Geertsen's piece Singing Lessons is part of an upcoming exhibition at Mesa Arts Center. Corinne Geertsen

I came to Phoenix with a 14-year-old Buick with no air conditioning and an MFA in fine art.

I make art because I’m quite sure if I don’t make my pictures, no one else will.

I'm most productive when my computer and software are playing nicely together.

My inspiration wall is full of Victorian and Civil War studio portraits, in focus.

I've learned most from my Photoshop guru. Everyone should have one.

Good work should always be hard to look away from. It will have concept and quality.

The Phoenix creative scene could use more people who put art in their homes.

