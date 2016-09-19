Mesa Painter Xandriss on Why Every Artist Needs Persistence, Confidence

EXPAND Meet Mesa artist Xandriss. Bruce Cormier

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 11. Xandriss.

"I’m very independent, take nothing for granted, and believe anything short of my best effort isn’t worth doing," says Xandriss, the one-name artist whose creative approach is rooted in her Mesa upbringing.

She grew up the youngest of seven kids as part of what she describes as a poor, Southern Baptist family in the East Valley suburb. Though her parents struggled, they worked hard, she recalls, and wasted nothing. "That has always had such an impact on my own attitude and work ethic," the 38-year-old says.

It's no exaggeration. The artist applies for all the opportunities she can handle — and doesn't let rejections hinder her creativity. "I’ve been passed over more times than accepted, but persistence and confidence to keep sharing my art is key," she says. "I’m thankful to have been in lot of great shows with many other talented local artists over the years."

Xandriss, pictured at work on a line painting. Bruce Cormier

Still based in Mesa, now with her own four kids and husband, Xandriss creates acrylic paintings distinctive for their "use [of] a single continuous line to make up or fill in an object or whole scene." The line twists, turns, and sometimes changes in color and thickness. But it never crosses over itself.

Perhaps most notably, she created such a mural of the Superstition Mountains for the sixth edition of IN FLUX, a public art program that sees temporary works installed around the Valley. Xandriss' piece, titled Waltzing in the Superstitions, is on view at Scottsdale's Marshall Square through December 2016.

"Everything about that project was so big, exciting, and taught me so much," she says. "It’s given me a lot of joy to have that work seen by so many and to be told of the influence it has on them to do big and difficult things."

The experience had her eager to take on more mural projects, and she's already preparing for another. This time, it'll be on an apartment complex near downtown Mesa and bring together community participants, though the artist will design, direct, and complete the work.

Xandriss also will show a painting at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum in October, during its annual "10 x 10" benefit show — and she's hard at work on the board of directors of the Millet House Gallery, also in Mesa. "We are about to start working to put together our next themed group show scheduled to be in November," the artist says.

As her schedule picks up, however, she's careful not to lose track of the dedication that's got her this far.

"I push myself to the edge of my ability with each work," Xandriss says. "I appreciate when it is hard and keep going because it’s during the struggle that growth occurs. I use every experience to learn and build on. I am happy and fortunate to have a growing audience."

Waltzing in the Superstitions by the latest creative: Xandriss. Xandriss

I came to Phoenix with a fresh perspective and yearning for life. I was born here.

I make art because it’s as natural and necessary to me as eating a good meal. It’s exciting to watch a blank canvas transform into an image I love. It’s empowering to know that every bit of it from idea to finishing paint strokes is wholly from my own mind and hands. I feel more connected to myself and my own creator when I’m making my art.

I’m most productive when my house is quiet. When my older kids are in school and my husband and youngest aren’t awake yet for the day. I’m able to relax, go inward, and focus on planning and projects when I don’t have distractions. I crave and thrive in solitude.

My inspiration wall is full of... I don’t have one of those, but I do see the merits of it, as a visual person. I’m also a forgetful person, so I write everything down if I consider it important. I am always taking notes and have a tack board and notebooks filled with them. Sometimes I say to others that "the brain forgets, but pen and paper never do."

I’ve learned most from reading articles and studying about every aspect of things I’m interested in. I know that everything I want to do better has already been mastered and written about by someone else. I take full advantage of that and am always seeking to take in that knowledge.

Good artwork has something to say and is produced with skill, labor, and heart. It’s personal and comes from its creator’s soul and voice. It’s a visual expression uniquely theirs, much the same as their literal voice, ideas and words. It not only has something to say, but something interesting. It holds the viewer’s gaze, engages and connects with them. It speaks to the eyes and mind of the individual and if they are stirred, a silent conversation occurs. Good art makes a person think and feel something.

The Phoenix creative scene could use more full-time galleries where art collectors and enthusiasts can go any regular day without an appointment and see and buy art — and confidence in itself and recognition on a regional and national scale.

The 2016 Creatives so far:

100. Nicole Olson

99. Andrew Pielage

98. Jessica Rowe

97. Danny Neumann

96. Beth Cato

95. Jessie Balli

94. Ron May

93. Leonor Aispuro

92. Sarah Waite

91. Christina "Xappa" Franco

90. Christian Adame

89. Tara Sharpe

88. Patricia Sannit

87. Brian Klein

86. Dennita Sewell

85. Garth Johnson

84. Charissa Lucille

83. Ryan Downey

82. Samantha Thompson

81. Cherie Buck-Hutchison

80. Freddie Paull

79. Jennifer Campbell

78. Dwayne Hartford

77. Shaliyah Ben

76. Kym Ventola

75. Matthew Watkins

74. Tom Budzak

73. Rachel Egboro

72. Rosemary Close

71. Ally Haynes-Hamblen

70. Alex Ozers

69. Fawn DeViney

68. Laura Dragon

67. Stephanie Neiheisel

66. Michael Lanier

65. Jessica Rajko

64. Velma Kee Craig

63. Oliver Hibert

62. Joya Scott

61. Raji Ganesan

60. Ashlee Molina

59. Myrlin Hepworth

58. Amy Ettinger

57. Sheila Grinell

56. Forrest Solis

55. Mary Meyer

54. Robert Hoekman Jr.

53. Joan Waters

52. Gabriela Muñoz

51. ColorOrgy

50. Liz Magura

49. Anita and Sam Means

48. Liz Ann Hewett

47. Tiffany Fairall

46. Vanessa Davidson

45. Michelle Dock

44. Nia Witherspoon

43. Monique Sandoval

42. Nayon Iovino

41. Daniel Davisson

40. Andrew King

39. Michelle Moyer

38. Jimmy Nguyen

37. Tiffany Lopez

36. Kristin Bauer

35. Donna Isaac

34. Douglas Miles

33. Sierra Joy

32. Francisco Flores

31. Amy Robinson

30. Julio Cesar Morales

29. Duane Daniels

28. Kelsey Pinckney

27. Ben Smith

26. Rembrandt Quiballo

25. Corinne Geertsen

24. Tess Mosko Scherer

23. Slawomir Wozniak

22. Elly Finzer

21. Josh Brizuela

20. Amy K. Nichols

19. Angela Johnson

18. Grant Vetter

17. Michelle and Melanie Craven

16. Erick Biez

15. Leah Marche

14. Lisa Von Hoffner

13. Amada Cruz

12. Amber Robins

