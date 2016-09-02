Mesa Poet Elly Finzer on How Her Kids Keep Her Motivated to Create

EXPAND Meet Elly Finzer. Courtesy of Elly Finzer

Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 22. Elly Finzer.

Elly Finzer's creativity can't be contained. A poet by trade, she counts music, painting, dancing, and even some interior design as artistic pursuits.

Her dedication to writing has spanned decades, however. And earlier this year, it paid off when the 38-year-old's first book, Says the Speck, was released. "After 30 years of writing, and 15 years of seriously gathering material for the manuscript, my very biggest dream came true," she says of its publication.

"I think I arrived by continuing to create, even when the rest of my life was precarious," Finzer says. "I've been through some dark times, and writing saved my life."

She maintains motivation to continue creating because Finzer wants her three children, two boys under 2 and a teenage girl, to grow up with a sense of wonder and "be empowered to create beautiful things," she says. "If I can give them a home where creative pursuit is a given, I think they have a great foundation for becoming pretty cool grown-ups."

Which is why she's hard at work on her second book, a collection of humorous essays called So Very Special. But true to form, she has a few other projects in the works. "I'm a self-taught painter," she says, "and I'm creating a series of surrealist paintings, based on some very lively dreams I had this summer, after my son was born."

EXPAND A look at Elly Finzer's creative space. Courtesy of Elly Finzer

I came to Phoenix with $1,000 in my pocket, a 3-year-old daughter, and a small hope that I could make a good life happen for us here.

I make art because of Kurt Vonnegut. In his book, Man Without a Country, he writes: "The arts are not a way to make a living. They are a very human way of making life more bearable. Practicing an art, no matter how well or badly, is a way to make your soul grow, for heaven's sake." (Kidding, kind of. I've always been into creative pursuits, though. I get very restless if I'm not making something — a painting, a song, or a poem).

I'm most productive when I'm alone. Which doesn't happen very often anymore, but I always find a new way to center myself and get work done.

My inspiration wall is full of color and nature postcards. Visual arts buoy my mood and make it possible for me to see where a story is taking me, how that song is supposed to end, or understand the exact flourish that unfinished painting needed. The postcards remind me to get outside, to pause from the flurry of my every day. That is so necessary for me to recharge.

I've learned most from my incomparable girlfriends, geniuses throughout history who failed but continued to persevere, and people who survive the worst of living with a kernel of intact joy.

Good work should always be honest and original.

The Phoenix creative scene could use more work from more people brave enough to put the best of themselves out into the world. There is an astounding amount of talent in the Valley, and I would love to see enough demand and opportunity for anyone willing and able to do the work.

The 2016 Creatives so far:

100. Nicole Olson

99. Andrew Pielage

98. Jessica Rowe

97. Danny Neumann

96. Beth Cato

95. Jessie Balli

94. Ron May

93. Leonor Aispuro

92. Sarah Waite

91. Christina "Xappa" Franco

90. Christian Adame

89. Tara Sharpe

88. Patricia Sannit

87. Brian Klein

86. Dennita Sewell

85. Garth Johnson

84. Charissa Lucille

83. Ryan Downey

82. Samantha Thompson

81. Cherie Buck-Hutchison

80. Freddie Paull

79. Jennifer Campbell

78. Dwayne Hartford

77. Shaliyah Ben

76. Kym Ventola

75. Matthew Watkins

74. Tom Budzak

73. Rachel Egboro

72. Rosemary Close

71. Ally Haynes-Hamblen

70. Alex Ozers

69. Fawn DeViney

68. Laura Dragon

67. Stephanie Neiheisel

66. Michael Lanier

65. Jessica Rajko

64. Velma Kee Craig

63. Oliver Hibert

62. Joya Scott

61. Raji Ganesan

60. Ashlee Molina

59. Myrlin Hepworth

58. Amy Ettinger

57. Sheila Grinell

56. Forrest Solis

55. Mary Meyer

54. Robert Hoekman Jr.

53. Joan Waters

52. Gabriela Muñoz

51. ColorOrgy

50. Liz Magura

49. Anita and Sam Means

48. Liz Ann Hewett

47. Tiffany Fairall

46. Vanessa Davidson

45. Michelle Dock

44. Nia Witherspoon

43. Monique Sandoval

42. Nayon Iovino

41. Daniel Davisson

40. Andrew King

39. Michelle Moyer

38. Jimmy Nguyen

37. Tiffany Lopez

36. Kristin Bauer

35. Donna Isaac

34. Douglas Miles

33. Sierra Joy

32. Francisco Flores

31. Amy Robinson

30. Julio Cesar Morales

29. Duane Daniels

28. Kelsey Pinckney

27. Ben Smith

26. Rembrandt Quiballo

25. Corinne Geertsen

24. Tess Mosko Scherer

23. Slawomir Wozniak

