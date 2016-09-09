Michelle and Melanie Craven of Scottsdale's Tilt Gallery on Wine-Enhanced Productivity
|
The Cravens' untitled from the "identical otherness" series, 2003.
Michelle & Melanie Craven
Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 17. Michelle and Melanie Craven.
Michelle and Melanie Craven deal in duality.
The twin sisters, 47, are the gallerists behind Scottsdale art space Tilt. And their joint art practice intertwines, too.
For more than a decade, the pair has balanced working in traditional photography, collaborating on a series called “identical otherness" that examines their similarities and differences as twins, and running contemporary photography exhibition space Tilt Gallery as co-owners.
"Celebrating Tilt’s 11-year anniversary has been a milestone for us," the duo says of the space, which they founded in downtown Phoenix's Grand Avenue district and relocated to Old Town a couple years ago. "Our personal work, the series 'identical otherness,' is a body of work that will never get old and will continue to grow and expand with us throughout our lives."
|
Tilt Gallery brings photography to Old Town Scottsdale.
Melanie Craven
The Cravens stay inspired by observing the working process of artists — and vintage photography that reveals stories from the past. "We find energy not only in the process of creating an image, but also the ‘process’ the artist goes through to become inspired," they say. "When we hear artists experiences, that excites us and inspires us to share with the community."
Finding new works, often created using historical processes, and bringing them to an audience helps the sisters stay motivated, too, because people from all over the world come to their gallery to engage with them.
Working with their associate director, Ellee Bokharachi, the Cravens continue striving to bring new, exciting art to the Valley and to create new opportunities to socialize around art. Their Nightcap and Nightrise events offer opportunities to talk (and imbibe) with local luminaries and renowned creative types.
Art with wine? Another perfectly on-brand pairing.
|
A look inside Tilt Gallery, showing Melissa M. Button's "Paper Expeditions."
Melanie Craven
Our family came to Phoenix when we were 10 years old from Ellwood City, Pennsylvania. We drove across the country, our parents, sister Tanya, and us — each with one suitcase. The only thing missing was green grass!
We make art because we couldn’t imagine a world with out it. We see art around us everywhere, everyday, we need to just take a moment to stop and see it.
We are most productive when it’s quiet and we have the gallery to ourselves, after hours with a glass of wine.
My inspiration wall is full of artists who express themselves and create their own style. People like Rothko, Picasso, and women artists like Romaine Brooks, Margrethe Mather, and Tina Modotti.
We’ve learned most from thinking outside of the box, watching things come together when we have an idea and have not held back, giving 150 percent of ourselves to our passion. Pursuing our dreams and never letting the word “can’t” be in our vocabulary.
Good work should always speak to you because they either evoke memories or dreams of places you want to experience. Making an emotional connection with the art work, provoking thought.
The Phoenix creative scene could use more diversity, more people who contribute to the art community and stay, but also draw more creatives into the Valley. Having more of an openness to support all methods of art and creative expression.
