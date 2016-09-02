menu

Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest 2016

The Bridge Initiative Gives Women Playwrights a Platform


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things Is Coming to Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest 2016

Friday, September 2, 2016 at 6 a.m.
By Benjamin Leatherman
Millie Bobby Brown as Jane "Eleven" Ives from Stranger Things.EXPAND
Millie Bobby Brown as Jane "Eleven" Ives from Stranger Things.
Netflix
A A

This year’s Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest is going to be turned up to Eleven.

That’s because Millie Bobby Brown, the 12-year-old actress who plays psychokinetically gifted preteen Jane Ives (a.k.a. “Eleven”) on Netflix’s hit sci-fi serial Stranger Things, will be a special guest at this year’s event.

The folks behind Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest organizers announced the news on Thursday via Facebook and it definitely made a big splash online among local geeks.

Related Stories

It’s the first special guest announcement for this year’s Fan Fest, which is a two-day spinoff of Phoenix Comicon that will take place on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, at the Phoenix Convention Center.

For the three of you who haven’t binge-watched Stranger Things over the summer, Eleven is a key character, to say the least, in the show’s creepy, supernatural-oriented narrative that's set during the 1980s.

Without getting too deep into spoiler territory, the enigmatic preteen (and connoisseur of Eggo waffles) is a test subject who’s able to use a host of psychic powers – including telepathy, astral projection, and telekinesis – and is being pursued by government agents after escaping from a secret laboratory when she wanders into…

Well, we’ve said enough. Go watch the show. It’s worth it.

As is the norm for any special guest of Phoenix Comicon or Fan Fest, Brown will be the focus of a Q&A session at the event. Attendees can also purchase autographs and get photos with the actress for an additional charge.

Upcoming Events

There’s no word yet on whether or not she’ll be autographing any boxes of Eggos.

Phoenix Comicon Fan Fest will take place on Saturday, October 22, and Sunday, October 23, at the Phoenix Convention Center. Tickets are $15-$25 per day or $30 for the full event.

Use Current Location

Related Location

miles
Phoenix Convention Center
More Info
More Info

100 N. Third St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-262-6225

www.phoenixconventioncenter.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Popular Stories

Sponsor Content

©2016 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >