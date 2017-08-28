menu

Miss Teen Arizona Karly Riggs on the Weirdest Thing in Her Closet

Miss Teen Arizona Karly Riggs on the Weirdest Thing in Her Closet

Monday, August 28, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Lara Piu
Miss Teen Arizona, Karly Riggs models a Sherrill Hill black sequin dress. "I love and wear a ton of Sheri Hill. I went to four proms this year, three pageant dresses — all Sherrill," she says.
Courtesy of Karly Riggs
Born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, 17-year-old Karlina "Karly" Riggs recently earned a top-15 spot at the 2017 Miss Teen USA national competition on July 29.

An AP and honors student at Chaparral High School, Riggs attended Harvard University's pre-college program this summer, and upon graduation, she plans to pursue pediatric medicine. The Miss Teen Arizona pageant winner's also passionate about civics and history.

“I strongly believe that if my generation is going to be responsible citizens and future leaders of this country, we first need to understand who and what shaped our nation,” Riggs says. “Equally important, we need to understand not only our victories, but our failures and missteps to ensure we learn from our wins and our losses as we look to shape a future that embraces and is advanced by informed, intelligent, and balanced perspective.”

New Times recently quizzed Riggs about style, fashion, shopping, and her closet. Here's what she had to say.

Riggs is a senior at Chaparral High School in Scottsdale and a member of the National Honors Society.EXPAND
Courtesy of Josh Nistas

How would you describe your sense of style?
At school, I'm casual and comfortable, but when I go out I like to dress edgy, more fashion-forward.

What is your pageant style like?
My pageant style is feminine, classy, and put together.

Who are your fashion inspirations?
Zendaya, Ariana Grande, and Gigi Hadid.

What is your earliest memory of fashion?
My mom dressed me and my twin in matching/coordinating outfits, so I remember people always saying how cute we looked.

What is a trend that you wish would stop?
Strict dress codes in school!

Where do you shop?
Guess, Free People, LF, Yandy, and Nordstrom.

What are your favorite local boutiques?
Glam Squad, Shop Priceless, Pretty Please, Heidi Boutique, and Crush.

What was the last piece you bought?
Baby pink pumps from Guess for my interview outfit for Miss Teen USA.

What are five things that everyone should have in her closet?
A great pair of leggings, cute bralette, pretty romper to throw on when you're in a hurry, baseball hat for bad hair days, and stylish flip-flops.

What's one of the weirdest things in your closet?
A swing.

Anything else you’d like to tell us about your approach to fashion and style?
Choose an outfit because it makes you feel beautiful, then wear it with confidence.

Lara Piu
Lara is a freelance journalist working on her first novel. She's based in Phoenix.

