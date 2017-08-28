Miss Teen Arizona Karly Riggs on the Weirdest Thing in Her Closet

Miss Teen Arizona, Karly Riggs models a Sherrill Hill black sequin dress. "I love and wear a ton of Sheri Hill. I went to four proms this year, three pageant dresses — all Sherrill," she says. Courtesy of Karly Riggs

Born and raised in Scottsdale, Arizona, 17-year-old Karlina "Karly" Riggs recently earned a top-15 spot at the 2017 Miss Teen USA national competition on July 29.

An AP and honors student at Chaparral High School, Riggs attended Harvard University's pre-college program this summer, and upon graduation, she plans to pursue pediatric medicine. The Miss Teen Arizona pageant winner's also passionate about civics and history.