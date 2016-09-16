[nueBOX] Names AZ Dragoneers, oneTON as Fall 2016 Artists-in-Residence

EXPAND OneTON Collective was chosen for the [nueBOX] fall 2016 Breaking Ground artist residency. Keyaanna Pausch

[nueBOX] recently announced that oneTON collective and AZ Dragoneers have been selected as its fall 2016 artists-in-residence. Each will create new work, and present public programming as part of its residency.

They join the list of 24 other artist-in-residence programs created through [nueBOX], which was founded in 2014 by Julie Akerly and Matthew Mosher as a way to support the development of new visual, performance, and mixed-media works.

Recently [nueBOX] moved from Phoenix Center for the Arts to Mesa Arts Center, where its work with artists-in-residence will be based.

Both fall 2016 residencies include space to create, opportunities to receive feedback, documentation, publicity, and a $250 stipend.

OneTON Collective was selected for the Breaking Ground residency, designed to facilitate the creation of a new dance work for possible performance during the 2017 Breaking Ground contemporary dance and film festival being presented by CONDER/dance January 27 and 28 at Tempe Center for the Arts.

The collective comprises dance artists Jasmine Nunn, Lai Yi Ohlsen, and Kayla Tomooka, who will be exploring Asian-American identity among those isolated from the Asian community. During a previous [nueBOX] residency, Nunn created a dance work titled Gray Matter.

[nueBOX] received three applications for this Breaking Ground residency, and selected oneTON Collective for several reasons, Akerly says. It's a new collaboration for the three emerging choreographers, she says, and they're exploring a very strong and culturally relevant topic.

AZ Dragoneers was chosen for the fall 2016 OpenAIR artist residency with [nueBOX]. Keyaanna Pausch

AZ Dragoneers was selected for the openAIR residency, which culminates in an outdoor public performance. They also beat out two other applicants.

The group includes artists Nathaniel Jack Greene, RuthAnne Greer, Alex Kohli, and Susan Bendix. Collectively, their areas of expertise include animation, visual arts, puppetry, music composition, storytelling, and movement. They were chosen in part because of "the diversity of their interdisciplinary team," Akerly says.

During this residency, they will research best movement practices, engage the community in creating a dragon inspired by Mesoamerican culture, and present a performance called Dragon Tank on November 5 at Mesa Arts Center.

