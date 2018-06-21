Text and the City: Natalie Margolin Explains Why Commas Matter

Friendship is complicated and noisy, particularly if you’re young, and drunk, and it’s Sunday at 4 in the morning. If the actors in Space 55’s The Power of Punctuation bellow most of their lines, it’s not because the acoustics are lousy in the company’s new space near the fairgrounds. They’re yelling because inebriated, passionate young women don’t have “inside voices” when they’re discussing a cute guy they just met at the bar. That brief tryst is at the heart of Natalie Margolin’s sly, funny one-act.

Into a story that runs only a little more than an hour, Margolin neatly shoehorns all our best fears, both contemporary (What if my cellphone is broken and I don’t get my texts?) and ages-old (What if I choose a lousy mate and I’m unhappy forever?). These concerns become an absurd game played by Jenny and Fran and their roommate, Angie, a trio of 20ish Manhattan college students. The women score, on a giant dry-erase board, every text received by a guy any one of them likes. They’re looking for clues of his worthiness based on what he says, how he says it, and how quickly. Lack of punctuation and capitalization can kill a new romance before it gets started.

Margolin’s made a smart, funny commentary on 21st-century communication and the way young women talk to and rely on one another, and both the playwright (who played Angie in the original, off-Broadway production) and director Louis Farber’s cast make the most of every raucous word.