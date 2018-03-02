How to Prep for and Celebrate the 2018 Oscars

The 90th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 4. Oscar pundits are predicting a tight race between Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri, The Shape of Water, and Get Out for the top prize: Best Picture.

Fortunately, if you're behind on nominee viewings, Harkins and AMC theaters have screenings all throughout the Valley. Here's a look at when and where to catch up — and where to cheer for your faves during the Sunday night ceremony.

Screenings

AMC Theaters: Starting at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 3, and ending late that night, AMC will host a Best Picture Showcase featuring five films nominated for this year's top honor. The morning starts off with a screening of Dunkirk, followed by Darkest Hour, Call Me By Your Name, The Post, and the night ends, fittingly, with Get Out. Fortunately, short breaks for popcorn refills and leg-stretching will happen between the films. Tickets for all five movies are $25 at locations throughout the Valley, with a full list available on the AMC website.

AMC theaters are still playing other nominees, including animated film frontrunner Coco, Allison Janney and Margot Robbie vehicle I, Tonya, and Daniel-Day Lewis' alleged final film Phantom Thread. A full list of theaters and showtimes is available on the AMC website.

Harkins Theatres: If you've seen most of the nominees already or don't have a whole day to dedicate to movies, Harkins locations throughout the Valley are still playing many of the nominated films. Harkins Shea 14 is the only place in the Phoenix area where you can catch the highly acclaimed foreign language film nominee A Fantastic Woman. Shea is also playing the live action, animated, and documentary short film nominees for the truest of Oscar completists. A list of showtimes is available on the Harkins website. Tickets range from $8 to 14.

FilmBar: FilmBar has screenings of three-time nominee I, Tonya and seven-time nominee Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri scheduled for this week. Tickets are available through the FilmBar website for $9.



Parties

Once you're all caught up on this year's slate of films, it's time to celebrate the year in movies. Here are a few places around the Valley that will host viewing parties.

Los Diablos

Gather at Los Diablos, 1028 East Indian School Road, before the ceremony for a red carpet judgment lounge hosted by ASU faculty Bobby Gordon and frequent FilmBar host Christopher Tong. After the shade is passed and tea is served, prizes will be awarded for most accurate Oscar ballots. Food and drink specials will be available throughout the ceremony.

The red carpet kicks off at 5 p.m., and the viewing event will run through the end of the ceremony. For groups of four and more, Los Diablos management suggests making reservations at 602-795-7881.

Kobalt Bar

Barbra Seville, one of Phoenix's most glamorous drag queen MCs, will host Kobalt's annual Oscar viewing party at 3110 North Central Avenue, #125. Popcorn, ballots, statuettes, and quips from Barbra will be served all night. Enjoy drink specials and no cover fee during the awards. The party starts at 6 p.m. and concludes at 9, or whenever the live ceremony finishes.

Changing Hands

If loud parties and gay bars aren't quite your scene, Changing Hands Bookstore is hosting a free party that's open to the public at its Phoenix location, 300 West Camelback Road. Fortunately, in-home First Draft Book Bar will stay open through the ceremony and serve up both drink and food specials. Changing Hands' party will start at 5 p.m. run until the completion of the ceremony, which should be around 9.

