Phoenix Past and Present is a Gorgeous Look at the City's Best Architecture

EXPAND A present-day look at Hanny's in downtown Phoenix. Paul Scharbach

Paul Scharbach has just published a new book filled with gorgeous photographs of Phoenix’s best architecture. But on a recent Saturday afternoon, he’s still thinking about the ones that got away.

“There were a few buildings I literally couldn’t photograph,” he says of the images in Phoenix Past and Present. “There were either new buildings blocking the view, or in one case the trees in front of the building had grown so high, you couldn’t see it. And there’s a beautiful old city administration building on Van Buren Street we wanted to include, but I couldn’t find any historic images of it.”

But the more than 170 photos that did make it into the book, co-authored by historian Robert Melikian, are stunners. Each archival photograph of a downtown street corner or a lovely old building, taken from the 1880s to the early 1960s, is paired with a lovingly reproduced image by Scharbach, a longtime commercial photographer. The pair worked with local historian John Jacquemart in collecting and researching the images, each of which is given its own page.

“We wanted to make them as large as possible so you could really take time studying them,” says Scharbach, who’d never met Melikian or Jacquemart but knew their work as local historians and documentarians.