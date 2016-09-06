Peoria Author Amy K. Nichols on the Joy of Writing
|
Meet YA author Amy K. Nichols.
Jim Nichols
Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 20. Amy K. Nichols.
For Amy K. Nichols, arriving at this point in her career went a little something like this. "I read a lot, wrote a lot, and learned as much as I could from others," the Peoria author says. "Then I gave myself a deadline and sent my work into the world."
At 44, she's had two of her young-adult science-fiction novels published. Through Now That You're Here and While You Were Gone, also known as the "Duplexity" series, Nichols tells the story of a bookworm and a bad boy brought together by a glitch in the universe — one they must mend. Bustle noted that the first of the two was a must-read for fans of Fringe and Orphan Black.
Some of the most touching praise Nichols received came from a fellow author. "One highlight was when, after asking me about my debut novel, Neil Gaiman shook my hand and told me he was proud of me," she says.
Soon, fans will have another Nichols novel to devour. Make that novels. "I’m writing my way into a couple of new YA science-fiction novels," she says, and getting ready to find out what will be the next big project."
In the meantime, she's hunting for inspiration through a process of "observing and thinking about the world and what’s beyond our world."
But her methods don't just revolve around deadlines. "My joy is in writing," Nichols says. "I like having joy. So I keep writing."
|
Nichols' first two books have been released as a dual paperback.
Amy K. Nichols
I came to Phoenix with my parents when I was very young. I didn’t have much say in the matter.
I make art because it’s who I am (as pretentious as that sounds). When I make art, I’m my most authentic self.
I'm most productive when I’m on a deadline. Nothing like a ticking clock to get me motivated.
My inspiration wall is full of quotes. One of my favorites is by Masahide. “Barn’s burnt down …now I can see the moon.”
I've learned most from my mentor, James Sallis. He is wise and generous, and he’s believed in me from the start.
Good work should always raise questions.
The Phoenix creative scene could use more promotion. There’s a lot more going on in the Phoenix creative scene than I think most people are aware of, myself included.
