Phoenix Art Museum and the Hermosa Inn to Host Conversations in Fashion

EXPAND Famed supermodel Pat Cleveland will discuss and sign her new memoir Walking with the Muses at The Hermosa Inn on September 13. Courtesy of the Hermosa Inn

Phoenix Art Museum and the Hermosa Inn have teamed up for a fresh edition of the Conversations in Fashion series, a somewhat monthly event featuring some of the top authors, designers, and photographers from the fashion world that runs from September 13 to February 7.

The series started with the designers behind Badgley Mischka and continues with supermodel and author Pat Cleveland, designer and author Stephanie Lake, photographers Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg, and author Rose Apodaca. Each event will feature a cocktail hour, book signings from the highlighted authors, and intimate question-and-answer sessions.

Each event runs from 5 to 7 p.m. Tickets start at $40, which includes hors d’oeuvres and wine. To reserve a spot for one or all of the events, call LON’s at the Hermosa at 602-955-7878, or visit The Hermosa Inn’s website.

In addition to bringing big-time fashion professionals to the Valley, the series also celebrates Hermosa’s 80th anniversary by highlighting the Paradise Valley boutique hotel’s artist-in-residence program. Here's a look at the events to come.

Pat Cleveland

The series returns with iconic supermodel Pat Cleveland on Tuesday, September 13. Rising to fame in the 1960s and '70s, Cleveland is known as one of the first prominent African-American models in fashion. She released Walking with the Muses: A Memoir this past summer. The memoir recounts the glitz and grit of her career. She'll share stories from the book during the event, which will be followed by a book-signing.

Stephanie Lake

Designer and author Stephanie Lake joins the series on Thursday, October 13, to present her 2016 release, Bonnie Cashin: Chic is Where You Find It – a look at the worldview and modernist designs that are so classically Cashin. A book-signing will follow. Lake herself has a Ph.D. in decorative arts, design history, and material culture, and is also a curator known for designing jewelry.

The Hilton Brothers talk travel, design, and their iconic photography on January 10, 2017. Courtesy of the Hermosa Inn

The Hilton Brothers

Known individually as Christopher Makos and Paul Solberg, The Hilton Brothers – no relation – present their installment of the Conversations in Fashion series on Tuesday, January 10, 2017. Recognizable by their frequent use of diptychs and triptychs (double and triple images featured in one work), the duo will recount their tales of travel and share their unique outlook on the intersection of photography and fashion design.

Rose Apodaca

Curator, editor, and author of 2011's Fred Hayman The Extraordinary Difference: The Story of Rodeo Drive, Hollywood Glamour and the Showman Who Sold It All, Rose Apodaca concludes the Hermosa Inn fashion series on Tuesday, February 7, 2017. Apodaca will detail the revolutionary efforts of Hayman, the founder of Giorgio Beverly Hills and an early champion of LA style, and how he transformed Rodeo Drive into the fashion destination it is today. A book-signing will follow.

