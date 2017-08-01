menu

Two Phoenix Museums Won $50K Grants from Thunderbird Charities

Here's How Many Books Were Destroyed in the Burton Barr Library Flood


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Two Phoenix Museums Won $50K Grants from Thunderbird Charities

Tuesday, August 1, 2017 at 8 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
Teens spending time at the Musical Instrument Museum.EXPAND
Teens spending time at the Musical Instrument Museum.
Musical Instrument Museum
A A

Phoenix Art Museum and the Musical Instrument Museum recently received $50,000 grants from Thunderbird Charities. Thunderbird Charities is a Phoenix-based nonprofit founded in 1986 that provides grants to assist children and families, help people in need, and improve the quality of life in Arizona communities.

Thunderbird Charities awarded a total of more than $2.9 million in grants to 55 organizations during its spring grant cycle. Act One Foundation, which provides arts and culture field trips for low-income students, also received a $50,000 award.

Other arts and cultural organizations included in the nonprofit's latest round of funding include Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona and Valley Youth Theatre. Each received a $10,000 Thunderbird Charities grant. Phoenix Children's Chorus received an $8,000 grant.

Phoenix Art Museum is putting its grant towards a teen engagement program, says Kaela Hoskings, education director for the museum. Since 2009, the museum has received nine gifts totaling $261,000 from Thunderbird Charities, she says.

Related Stories

"We've been working to make the museum a place for community and activities, so people feel like it's a place you just have to be," Hoskings says. "Part of making that happen is getting teens involved."

Funds will go towards the Teen Arts Council, which includes up to 15 teens a year. The teens help plan activities for other teens, and give the museum input about ways the museum can engage more youth.

"It creates a pipeline for being involved as an adult, and creates a mindset in teens that it's important to become leaders in their community," Hoskings says.

The Musical Instrument Museum is also using its Thunderbird Charities grant to reach young audiences.

"This grant will help with field trip transportation, museum guide training, and artists-in residence who work with students," says Daniel Allen, education specialist for the Musical Instrument Museum. "In the past, they've supported field trips, summer interns, and special weekend programs."

Two resident artists funded by the grant will perform for several school groups this year inside the MIM Music Theater. "Many of these kids have never been to a live performance before, and they actually get the opportunity to interact with the musicians after the show," Allen says.

Thunderbird Charities also awards grants through a fall funding cycle. The application process for that cycle runs from Tuesday, August 1 to Friday, September 1.

"We're grateful to Thunderbird Charities for helping us bring musical experiences to so many students," Allen says.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Phoenix Art Museum
More Info
More Info

1625 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-257-1222

www.phxart.org

miles
Musical Instrument Museum
More Info
More Info

4725 E. Mayo Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ 85050

480-478-6000

www.themim.org

miles
Musical Instrument Museum Music Theater
More Info
More Info

4725 E. Mayo Blvd.
Phoenix, AZ 85050

480-478-6000

mimmusictheater.themim.org

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >