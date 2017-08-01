Two Phoenix Museums Won $50K Grants from Thunderbird Charities

EXPAND Teens spending time at the Musical Instrument Museum. Musical Instrument Museum

Phoenix Art Museum and the Musical Instrument Museum recently received $50,000 grants from Thunderbird Charities. Thunderbird Charities is a Phoenix-based nonprofit founded in 1986 that provides grants to assist children and families, help people in need, and improve the quality of life in Arizona communities.

Thunderbird Charities awarded a total of more than $2.9 million in grants to 55 organizations during its spring grant cycle. Act One Foundation, which provides arts and culture field trips for low-income students, also received a $50,000 award.

Other arts and cultural organizations included in the nonprofit's latest round of funding include Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona and Valley Youth Theatre. Each received a $10,000 Thunderbird Charities grant. Phoenix Children's Chorus received an $8,000 grant.