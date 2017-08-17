Rita Dove, Sandra Cisneros, and Joy Harjo Are Coming to Phoenix Art Museum

A still from "Rita Dove: An American Poet." Eduardo Montes-Bradley

Christmas is coming early for poetry and fiction lovers. Phoenix Art Museum is bringing three literary legends together for a night of readings on Friday, December 1.

Rita Dove, Sandra Cisneros, and Joy Harjo will read from their work and take part in a discussion about their careers and the impact their writing has made over the years.

All three women have garnered acclaim for their work.