Your Guide to Third Friday in Downtown Phoenix

You'll find several exciting shows in downtown Phoenix during Third Friday, featuring work by emerging and established artists. But look for other offerings, too.

Visit MADE Art Boutique for an outdoor artisan market. Or you can get a free painting lesson from Bassim Al-Shaker at The Triangle, an outdoor public art space at Roosevelt and Third streets.

It’s all part of Art Detour 30, a downtown self-guided art tour happening from Thursday, March 15, through Tuesday, March 20.

Friday night, the Art Detour focus is on Roosevelt Row. But there’s still a lot going on in other parts of downtown Phoenix. Here’s a roundup of fresh exhibits to help you start planning, along with a list of shows you won’t want to miss.

Sculpture by Peter Deise, whose work is being shown at monOrchid. Peter Deise/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Must-See Shows

“Duality”

See paintings by Randy Slack and sculptures by Pete Deise, both longtime staples of the burgeoning Phoenix arts scene, in the north studio at monOrchid. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m.

Work that Tess Mosko Scherer will be showing at Eye Lounge. Tess Mosko Scherer

“Ritual and Randomness”

For this group show, artists in the Eye Lounge collective are exhibiting work in diverse media meant to reveal the extraordinary qualities of everyday actions and experiences. Participating artists include Samantha Lyn Aasen, Kazuma Sambe, and Rossitza Todorova. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find details on the Facebook event page.

Detail of a Sebastiao Pereir piece spotted at Art Intersection in 2017. Sebastiao Pereir/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“UnFamiliar Faces”

Head to Modified Arts to see work by watercolor artist Sebastiao Pereira, curated by Clottee Hammons and Emancipation Arts. The show comprises dozens of large-scale portraits created using paper collage on canvas or panel. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Detail of a new Lauren Lee painting you can see at Megaphone PHX. Lauren Lee

“WaheGuru”

Explore new work by Lauren Lee, an artist well-known for murals created around the Valley. The large-scale paintings, which reflect the influence of kundalini yoga, feature several recurring themes in her art practice, including the natural world. Third Friday hours at Megaphone PHX are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

Detail of Shachi Kale piece you can see at The Hive Gallery. Shachi Kale

"Conversations with Myself"

Visit The Hive Gallery to explore work by graphic artist and book illustrator Shachi Kale. The exhibition reflects Kale's time in India and Arizona, while addressing her own personal history as well as universal experiences. Kale's body of work includes watercolor and acrylic paintings, plus digital and fiber arts. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the gallery Facebook page.

Detail of Sky Black work previously exhibited at {9} The Gallery. Sky Black/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Roosevelt Row

"Before We Forget Ourselves"

Check out work by Flagstaff-based artist Sky Black, who considers the connections between people, animals, and the natural world. Black paints surreal landscapes that prompt reflection on the ways human impulses affect the environment. Third Friday hours at monOrchid are 7 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

See work by Joshua Gutierrez in a Xico exhibition in Roosevelt Row. Joshua Gutierrez

"Contemporary Culture"

The Xico Inc. Collective presents its first round of exhibitions as the new curators for a trio of shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. The shows feature work by Latino and indigenous artists. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Xico Facebook page.

Find Shannon Ludington's exhibition at the ASU Art Museum Project Space. Shannon Ludington

“To See the Words Unspoken"

See Shannon Ludington’s installation exploring “the community and rituals surrounding textiles traditionally made by women.” Third Friday hours at the ASU Art Museum Project Space are 6 to 10 p.m. Show up at 8 p.m. to experience an exhibit-driven performance. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

See new work by Laura Plecas at MADE Art Boutique. Laura Plecas

Mantle at MADE

MADE Art Boutique presents a series of small textile work created by Laura Plecas using cyanotype photography and a plant-based dye called indigo. The works serve as vignettes of her life, including moments spent exploring the desert. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Facebook event page.

Detail of a work by Austin Sanchez being shown at Palabra. Austin Sanchez

“Pieces of Us"

See the first solo exhibition by Austin Sanchez, an artist whose work explores "the balance between form and color." Sanchez will be showing seven paintings at Palabra, where Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Get details on the venue Facebook page.

See work by Rafael Navarro at The Lodge Art Studio. Rafael Navarro

Grand Avenue

Art Detour Group Show

Check out work by more than a dozen artists working in diverse media, including Lexi Bowers, Christopher Jagmin, Damian Jim, Abbey Messmer, Rafael Navarro, and Danielle Wood. Third Friday hours at The Lodge Art Studio are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Facebook event page.

See Kyllan Maney's skate deck at {9} The Gallery. Kyllan Maney

“Deck’d”

See how more than 50 artists transformed skateboards into work of art, in an exhibition presented by {9} The Gallery founder Laura Dragon and new {9} managers Carrie Beth and Sean McGarry. Live music is by Kody Black. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Facebook event page.

Previous "Mutant Piñata Show" organized by Beatrice Moore. Beatrice Moore

“Mutant Piñata Show”

Beatrice Moore presents her annual art show featuring dozens of creative piñata-inspired work by artists and other community members. Third Friday hours at Weird Garden, 1008 North 15th Avenue, are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Art Detour event page.

Detail of work Cydnei Mallory is showing at Step Gallery. Cydnei Mallory

Warehouse District

“A Thin Line”

See work by Cydnei Mallory, whose art practice often references the body while addressing stereotypes involving gender, sexuality, and class. The exhibit comprises a series of sculptures that "explore literal actions with literal materials" by using familiar objects in unexpected ways. Third Friday hours at Step Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m. Get more information on the Facebook event page.

Photographs printed on blankets by Douglas Miles, Sr. Douglas Miles/Photo by Lynn Trimble

“Unceded Hearts/Unceded Minds”

Explore work by several indigenous photographers, including Jacob Meders, Priscilla Tacheney, and Douglas Miles Sr. – who prints photographic images on blankets. Artists will discuss their work during a 7 p.m. panel on Third Friday, when Northlight Gallery hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the gallery Facebook page.