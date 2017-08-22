Time Is Running Out to See These 7 Metro Phoenix Art Shows
|
See Matthew Baral's Curved Form #1 at The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts.
Lynn Trimble
Metro Phoenix galleries and museums are getting ready to launch new exhibitions for the fall season. That means time is running out for summer shows, which include an impressive lineup of local and international artists. Here's a look at seven art shows you need to see in the coming days and weeks.
"Biomimicry: Nature Inspired Design"
The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts
Through August 26
See works in various media inspired by designs found in nature. Participating Arizona artists include Matt Baral, Jose Benavides, Alexandra Bowers, Alan Bur Johnson, Christine Cassano, Halldor Hjalmarson, Nissa Kubly, Christine Lee, Emily Longbrake, and Damon McIntyre. Get details on the Tempe Center for the Arts website.
|
See Juniper by Jessica Joslin at Lisa Sette Gallery.
Jessica Joslin/Courtesy of Lisa Sette Gallery
David Kroll and Jessica Joslin
Lisa Sette Gallery
Through August 26
Explore two artists’ vastly different takes on the natural world. David Kroll infuses his oil paintings with birds and butterflies, while Joslin creates sculptures that blend tiny skeleton parts with antiquated fixtures. Get more information on the Lisa Sette Gallery website.
|
See Interlink 6 by Hakyoung Kim at Tilt Gallery.
Courtesy of Tilt Gallery
"Infinite Possibility II: Imagination & Creation"
Tilt Gallery
Through August 26
See works by 13 artists, juried by Lisa Volpe, associate curator of photography for Museum of Fine Arts, Houston. Featured artists include Betsy Feick, Randi Ganulin, Sandra Klein, and Jane Szabo. Learn more on the Tilt Gallery website.
|
See Gabriel Rico's The Havasu mirage at ASU Art Museum.
Lynn Trimble
"Dead, Dead, Live, Dead"
ASU Art Museum
Through September 2
This is Gabriel Rico’s first museum exhibition in the United States, and the show is part of a new artist residency exchange program for artists in Phoenix and Guadalajara, Mexico. Rico looks at the relationship between nature, architecture, and the future ruins of civilization using diverse materials such as taxidermy animals, neon, and found natural objects. Get details on the ASU Art Museum website.
|
See The bride who becomes frightened when she sees life opened by Frida Kahlo at the Heard Museum.
Lynn Trimble
"Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera"
Heard Museum
Through September 4
This exhibition features 33 works in various media by these famed 20th-century Mexican artists, as well as more than 50 photographs of the artists and a display featuring clothing and jewelry representing Kahlo’s region and style. Learn more on the Heard Museum website.
|
See Patricia Sannit's The Dance (La danza) at Phoenix Art Museum.
Lynn Trimble
"Rise Fall Rise"
Phoenix Art Museum
Through September 17
See works by Phoenix artist Patricia Sannit, who explores the collective vulnerability wrought by a shifting political and cultural landscape. Using found and repurposed clay, Sannit also conjures the larger context of geologic time, archaeology, and history across cultures. Get details on the Phoenix Art Museum website.
|
See Squidsoup's Ocean of Light: Submergence at Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art.
Lynn Trimble
"Ocean of Light: Submergence"
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
Through September 24
Interact with this LED light installation created by the artist collective Squidsoup, which is based in the United Kingdom. The installation was created using light-based data visualization meant to question assumptions about spatial context and sculptural forms. Find more information on the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art website.
