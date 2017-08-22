Time Is Running Out to See These 7 Metro Phoenix Art Shows

EXPAND See Matthew Baral's Curved Form #1 at The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts. Lynn Trimble

Metro Phoenix galleries and museums are getting ready to launch new exhibitions for the fall season. That means time is running out for summer shows, which include an impressive lineup of local and international artists. Here's a look at seven art shows you need to see in the coming days and weeks.

"Biomimicry: Nature Inspired Design"

The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts

Through August 26

See works in various media inspired by designs found in nature. Participating Arizona artists include Matt Baral, Jose Benavides, Alexandra Bowers, Alan Bur Johnson, Christine Cassano, Halldor Hjalmarson, Nissa Kubly, Christine Lee, Emily Longbrake, and Damon McIntyre. Get details on the Tempe Center for the Arts website.