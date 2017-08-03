15 Art Shows to See in Downtown Phoenix This Week

See work by Actual Source in the Project Space in Roosevelt Row. Image by Actual Source, 2017.

Before you bolt out the door for First Friday this month, take a few minutes to consider how many venues are showing art on August 4. In the central corridor alone, you can see fresh art shows at two museums, a boutique hotel, a retail space carrying work by more than 100 Arizona artists, a former TV studio, and a fashion boutique. But there's also plenty to see in other parts of Phoenix. So we've put together a guide organized by art districts and neighborhoods. Here's a look at more than a dozen new art shows, plus an exhibit opening on Thursday, August 3.

Roosevelt Row

“Actual Source: Call Now”

See work created by the collaborative art and design practice of Davis Ngarupe and JP Haynie, whose exhibition at the ASU Art Museum’s Project Space explores self-promotion, post-irony, and industry faux pas. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get more information on the ASU Events website.

See works by Robert P. Meyer at the Herberger Theater Center art gallery. Robert P. Meyer

"Sonoran Shades"

Explore desert-inspired works by artist Robert P. Meyer at the Herberger Theater Center art gallery. The opening reception for his solo exhibition happens from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on First Friday. Learn more on the Herberger Theater Center website.