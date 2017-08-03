15 Art Shows to See in Downtown Phoenix This Week
See work by Actual Source in the Project Space in Roosevelt Row.
Image by Actual Source, 2017.
Before you bolt out the door for First Friday this month, take a few minutes to consider how many venues are showing art on August 4. In the central corridor alone, you can see fresh art shows at two museums, a boutique hotel, a retail space carrying work by more than 100 Arizona artists, a former TV studio, and a fashion boutique. But there's also plenty to see in other parts of Phoenix. So we've put together a guide organized by art districts and neighborhoods. Here's a look at more than a dozen new art shows, plus an exhibit opening on Thursday, August 3.
Roosevelt Row
“Actual Source: Call Now”
See work created by the collaborative art and design practice of Davis Ngarupe and JP Haynie, whose exhibition at the ASU Art Museum’s Project Space explores self-promotion, post-irony, and industry faux pas. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get more information on the ASU Events website.
See works by Robert P. Meyer at the Herberger Theater Center art gallery.
Robert P. Meyer
"Sonoran Shades"
Explore desert-inspired works by artist Robert P. Meyer at the Herberger Theater Center art gallery. The opening reception for his solo exhibition happens from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on First Friday. Learn more on the Herberger Theater Center website.
“How I Spent My Summer Vacation”
Visit MADE Art Boutique, where the Mantle at MADE features a group show with artists that include Baldwin “Bud” Sagdalen, Gary Sweeney, Harry Lyrico, Wallene Esser, Greg Esser, and Nancy Hildebrandt. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the MADE Art Boutique website.
See work by Sabrina Michelle Reed at Songbird Coffee & Tea House.
Sabrina Michelle Reed/Photo by Lynn Trimble
Sabrina Michelle Reed
Check out work by Sabrina Michelle Reed, who uses geometrics and vibrant colors to put a fresh spin on faces and places. Her work is hanging at Songbird Tea & Coffee House, where First Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Get details on the Songbird Coffee & Tea House Facebook page.
See work by Joseph Podlesnik at Abe Zucca's gallery inside Abloom.
Joseph Podlesnik
Grand Avenue
“The Mystery of the Visible”
See photographs by Joseph Podlesnik, whose work explores the interface of interior space and the external world, at Abe Zucca Gallery. His work is designed to prompt viewers to question perspectives, while collapsing the gap between artist and viewer. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.
See Ann Morriss Osgood's solo exhibition at {9} The Gallery.
Ann Morriss Osgood
“Earth Songs”
Explore work by Ann Morriss Osgood, whose paintings of landscapes and flowers celebrate the earth as a source of truth and beauty. Osgood’s flowers are embellished with bits of gold and silver leaf, reflecting their status as jewels in the natural world. First Friday hours at {9} The Gallery are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.
See work by Dan Pederson at Chartreuse.
Dan Pederson/Photo by Lynn Trimble
“innies and outies”
Check out Dan Pederson’s mixed-media collage, blending color, line, graffiti, and paste-ups. Made with repurposed materials, these are created with what Pederson calls a euphoric, frenetic process that often leads to unexpected results. First Friday hours at Chartreuse are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Chartreuse website.
Work by Lisa Von Hoffner previously exhibited at Legend City Studios.
Lisa Von Hoffner/Photo by Lynn Trimble
"Kaleidoscope"
See works by several artists working in diverse media, including Lisa Von Hoffner, Ryan Carey, Samuel Bennett, and Dani Godreau. They're part of a group exhibition at Unexpected Art Gallery, which will also feature a live body painting performance by artist Mark Greenwalt. First Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the Unexpected Art Gallery website.
Work by Lucretia Torva, who is part of a group pop-up show at Icehouse Gallery.
Lucretia Torva/Photo by Lynn Trimble
Warehouse District
“Fearless Pop Up”
Fearlessly Deliver and curator Michelle Micalizzi present a pop-up show featuring 16 illustrators and painters at Icehouse Gallery. Participating artists include Cyndy Carstens, Ted Loomis, and Lucretia Torva. First Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the event Facebook page.
Work by George Strasburger that's part of his solo exhibition at Alwun House.
George Strasburger
Garfield Neighborhood
“Figuratively Strasburger”
Explore work by Tucson artist George Strasburger, which features his current figurative work and paintings of male nudes created in the past two years, which marry a classical style to contemporary scenes of everyday life. First Friday hours at Alwun House, which include live music, are 7 to 11 p.m. Find more information on Alwun House website.
Sponsor Content
