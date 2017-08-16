menu

9 Art Shows (and a New Mural) to See in Phoenix This Week

9 Art Shows (and a New Mural) to See in Phoenix This Week

Wednesday, August 16, 2017 at 7 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
See work by Sarah Richards at Lost Leaf.
See work by Sarah Richards at Lost Leaf.
Sarah Richards
A A

When Third Friday rolls around this week, you'll have several interesting options for taking in the local arts scene. Some artists are showing work in non-traditional arts spaces, like hair salons and watering holes. Others have exhibitions in more traditional gallery spaces, or a trio of shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. In a word, the August arts scene is eclectic. If you're wondering where to start, we've got a few suggestions.

Quarter Machine
The Lost Leaf is showing pieces from Sarah Richards' Quarter Machine series of small, kitschy works with a vintage vibe, plus several of her more traditional works of art. Third Friday hours are 5 p.m. through 2 a.m. the next morning. Get details on the Lost Leaf website.

See work by Kenosha Drucker, Josh Loeser, and Megan Koth at Modified Arts.
See work by Kenosha Drucker, Josh Loeser, and Megan Koth at Modified Arts.
Modified Arts

"Mixed/Internal"
Head to Modified Arts to see a new group exhibition featuring works by Megan Koth, Josh Loeser, and Kenosha Drucker. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Modified Arts website.

See work by Helen Georgia Stoddard (detail above) at Palabra.
See work by Helen Georgia Stoddard (detail above) at Palabra.
Palabra

"Saint Parades"
Palabra in Roosevelt Row presents a solo exhibition featuring works by Helen Georgia Stoddard, who uses images and words to explore daily life in the city of Celaya, which is located in Guanajuato, Mexico. Third Friday hours are 7 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Palabra Facebook page.

See work by Tiffany Bailey in a Roosevelt Row shipping container gallery.
See work by Tiffany Bailey in a Roosevelt Row shipping container gallery.
Rhetorical Galleries

"Scenes Framed for Viewing"
Rhetorical Galleries is showing works by Tempe mixed-media sculptor Tiffany Bailey, whose art has been exhibited at Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum, inside a shipping container gallery in Roosevelt Row. The exhibit includes pieces inspired by her farmland childhood, and the emotions it still stirs. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

Detail of an Amber Linkey work on view at Public Image.
Detail of an Amber Linkey work on view at Public Image.
Amber Linkey

"Linkey Art"
Public Image is showing abstract works by emerging artist Amber Linkey. Third Friday hours are 6 to 8 p.m. Learn more on the Public Image Facebook page.

See works by Kit Abate at Eye Lounge
See works by Kit Abate at Eye Lounge
Kit Abate

"What We Once Were"
Eye Lounge presents works by Kit Abate, who couples Craigslist postings with maps and photographs to explore themes of connection and loss. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Find more information on the Eye Lounge Facebook page.

See work by Christina Kemp-Sullivan and Buzzy Sullivan at Step Gallery.
See work by Christina Kemp-Sullivan and Buzzy Sullivan at Step Gallery.
Arizona State University

"Union"
Explore a collaborative, ephemeral photography exhibition created by Christina Kemp-Sullivan and Buzzy Sullivan, who are husband and wife as well as fellow artists. Their work for this show touches on several themes — including support, tension, and exchange. Third Friday hours at Step Gallery are 6 to 9 p.m. Find more information on the ASU Events website.

See photographs from the Solari Foundation Collection at Northlight Gallery.
See photographs from the Solari Foundation Collection at Northlight Gallery.
Arizona State University

"Regarding the Canon"
Northlight Gallery presents the first in a series of exhibitions featuring photographs from the Solari Foundation Collection, which includes works by early practitioners, avant garde artists, renowned photographers, and groundbreakers in their field. Third Friday hours are 6 to 10 p.m. Learn more on the ASU Events website.

See work by Rafael Navarro (detail above) at Urban Beans Bar & 24 Hour Cafe.
See work by Rafael Navarro (detail above) at Urban Beans Bar & 24 Hour Cafe.
Rafael Navarro/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Rafael Navarro
Urban Beans is showing work by Rafael Navarro, an artist who often incorporates iconic Phoenix imagery, as well as references to music and literature. The First Friday artist reception happens from 9 to 11 p.m. Get details on the event Facebook page.

See Edgar Fernandez unveil his new mural in South Phoenix.
See Edgar Fernandez unveil his new mural in South Phoenix.
Edgar Fernandez

Cosmic Consciousness
Perhaps you caught Edgar Fernandez's work at 180 Degrees Automotive on First Friday. Now you can see the unveiling of a fresh Fernandez mural, which is located at 2502 East Valley View Drive. Third Friday festivities run from 6 to 9 p.m., and you can bring your own paint if you want to join others in painting on a nearby wall. Get details on the event Facebook page.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts

