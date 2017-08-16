9 Art Shows (and a New Mural) to See in Phoenix This Week

EXPAND See work by Sarah Richards at Lost Leaf. Sarah Richards

When Third Friday rolls around this week, you'll have several interesting options for taking in the local arts scene. Some artists are showing work in non-traditional arts spaces, like hair salons and watering holes. Others have exhibitions in more traditional gallery spaces, or a trio of shipping container galleries in Roosevelt Row. In a word, the August arts scene is eclectic. If you're wondering where to start, we've got a few suggestions.

Quarter Machine

The Lost Leaf is showing pieces from Sarah Richards' Quarter Machine series of small, kitschy works with a vintage vibe, plus several of her more traditional works of art. Third Friday hours are 5 p.m. through 2 a.m. the next morning. Get details on the Lost Leaf website.

See work by Kenosha Drucker, Josh Loeser, and Megan Koth at Modified Arts. Modified Arts

"Mixed/Internal"

Head to Modified Arts to see a new group exhibition featuring works by Megan Koth, Josh Loeser, and Kenosha Drucker. Third Friday hours are 6 to 9 p.m. Learn more on the Modified Arts website.