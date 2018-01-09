7 Art Shows You Need to See This Winter

Winter is bringing plenty of good things to metro Phoenix, from sunshine to stellar art shows. Several of the best exhibitions up this season feature work by artists based right here in the Valley – including Angela Ellsworth, Mary Shindell, and Kaori Takamura.
Here’s a look at seven must-see art shows happening in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe.
Ellsworth/Gonzalez Palma/Khandavilli
Lisa Sette Gallery
January 13 to February 23
Gallerist Lisa Sette presents new work by three artists, including Phoenix-based Angela Ellsworth. Siri Devi Khandavilli’s bronze sculptures give the Hindu pantheon a selfie twist, while Luis Gonzalez Palma’s photo collages embrace astrophysical images captured in Argentina. Ellsworth examines female spirituality through objects created with thousands of pearl-tip hat pins.
“Walk in My Shoes”
The Gallery at Tempe Center for the Arts
January 19 to May 12
See work by 10 artists who explore diversity, expression, and the value of multiple viewpoints through fiber art, photography, sculpture, and additional media. Participating artists include Marco Albarran, Anne Lopez, Ann Morton, and Julio Cesar Morales.
“A Dream on a Dream”
ASU Art Museum
January 20 to June 2
Texas-based Claudio Dicochea, an artist represented by Lisa Sette Gallery in Phoenix, curates this exhibition of pieces from the museum’s collection. Through works by African-American, Cuban, and Native American artists (among others), Dicochea considers this question: What does the American dream mean today?
“As Above”
Mesa Contemporary Arts Museum
January 20 to April 8
Phoenix artist Mary Shindell continues her study of landscapes on our own planet and beyond. This new work couples botanical elements gleaned from Arizona research and observatory sites with geographical and topographical characteristics of Earth, Mars, and Pluto.
“Between Shapes”
Gebert Contemporary Art Gallery
February 1 to 28
Carefree artist Kaori Takamura imbues her mixed-media work with playfulness and joy culled from nostalgic memories of childhood innocence and simpler times. With a background in graphic design, Takamura creates and combines shapes that reflect what she calls “a hint of animism” and motifs from everyday life.
“Video Crossings: Erick Meyenberg”
Phoenix Art Museum
February 3 to May 9
Through a three-channel video installation that features a high school marching band making its way through several Mexico City sites, Mexican artist Erick Meyenberg addresses themes including authority, discipline, nationalism, and transnational capitalism.
“Today’s Norms Are Tomorrow’s Luxuries”
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art
February 17 to May 13
For the latest installment of its “Art + Architecture” series, the museum presents the first U.S. solo exhibition for Guadalajara-based artist Luis Alfonso Villalobos, who addresses history and place through paintings, video, and installation art.
