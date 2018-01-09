7 Art Shows You Need to See This Winter

Winter is bringing plenty of good things to metro Phoenix, from sunshine to stellar art shows. Several of the best exhibitions up this season feature work by artists based right here in the Valley – including Angela Ellsworth, Mary Shindell, and Kaori Takamura.

Here’s a look at seven must-see art shows happening in Phoenix, Mesa, Scottsdale, and Tempe.

Ellsworth/Gonzalez Palma/Khandavilli

Lisa Sette Gallery

January 13 to February 23

Gallerist Lisa Sette presents new work by three artists, including Phoenix-based Angela Ellsworth. Siri Devi Khandavilli’s bronze sculptures give the Hindu pantheon a selfie twist, while Luis Gonzalez Palma’s photo collages embrace astrophysical images captured in Argentina. Ellsworth examines female spirituality through objects created with thousands of pearl-tip hat pins.

