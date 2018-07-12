Phoenix Awards Arts and Culture Grants to 60 Nonprofit Organizations

The Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture recently awarded $915,346 in Community Arts Support Grants. A total of 72 grants were awarded to 60 organizations, following approval by the Phoenix City Council on Thursday, July 5.

Last year, the office awarded 63 grants totaling $865,346 to 54 organizations, which means the total amount awarded has increased, and more organizations are receiving grants for the current fiscal year.

Arizona Opera, which originated Riders of the Purple Sage, is one of this year's grant recipients. Tim Trumble

The Office of Arts and Culture has operated its Community Arts Support Grant program since 1986. Only nonprofit 501(c)(3) arts and cultural organizations serving Phoenix are eligible to apply for these grants.

The fiscal year 2018-19 awards span six categories, including two for general operating support, and another for capacity building.

Additional awards support collaborative community projects such as festivals, youth arts engagement projects, and rental support for primary users of Phoenix cultural facilities including Herberger Theater, Orpheum Theatre, and Symphony Hall.

Criteria for grant funding varies by grant type, but typically includes artistic quality or value.

This year, eight organizations are first-time recipients. They include Arizona Artists’ Guild, Arizona Broadway Theatre, CALA Alliance, and Phoenix Women’s Chorus.

Another four specialize in youth arts and culture: Arizona School for the Arts (ASA) Violin Ensemble, ASA Film Club, Harmony Project Phoenix, and the Teen Artists Guild at Phoenix Center for the Arts.

Both Ballet Arizona (seen here performing Topia) and Desert Botanical Garden are grant recipients this year. Rosalie O'Connor

Several organizations received more than one type of grant.

Three staples of the metro Phoenix arts scene that received both general operating support and rental support grants were the big winners in this round of grant funding.

Phoenix Symphony Association received grant funding totaling $100,803. A total of $67,068 was awarded to Ballet Arizona, and Arizona Theatre Company received a total of $53,889.

The city awarded a total of $225,000 in rental support grants to nine organizations, including Arizona Broadway Theatre, Arizona Opera, Center Dance Ensemble, Childsplay, iTheatre Collaborative, and Valley Youth Theatre.

Herberger Theater Company announced in November 2017 that Arizona Broadway Theatre, Arizona Opera, and Childsplay would become their newest resident companies in the 2018-19 season.

EXPAND The Musical Instrument Museum is another grant recipient this year. MIM

The city awarded general operating grants totaling $336,934 to 11 organizations with annual budgets of at least $2.5 million. The largest of these awards went to Desert Botanical Garden, which received $45,402, and Musical Instrument Museum, which received $41,024.

Other recipients included Arizona Opera, Arizona Science Center, Arizona Theatre Company, Ballet Arizona, Children’s Museum of Phoenix, Heard Museum, Phoenix Art Museum, Phoenix Symphony Association, and Phoenix Theatre.

Black Theatre Troupe (seen here performing Seven Guitars) is also a grant recipient this year. Laura Durant

General operating grants totaling $187,347 went to 16 organizations with annual budgets between $250,000 and $2,499,999. The largest grants went to Free Arts of Arizona, which received $17,365, and Valley Youth Theatre, which received $15,214.

Several other recipients in this category focus on music. They include Jazz in Arizona, Phoenix Boys Choir Association, Phoenix Chamber Music Society, Phoenix Children’s Chorus, Phoenix Chorale, Phoenix Conservatory of Music, and Rosie’s House: A Music Academy for Children.

Other grant recipients in this category are Arizona Jewish Historical Society, Black Theatre Troupe, Great Arizona Puppet Theater, Phoenix Center for the Arts, Phoenix Film Foundation, Rosson House/Heritage Square Foundation, and Xico.

EXPAND Nicole Olson performs in grant recipient Scorpius Dance Theatre's Animal. Rose Torres

Organizations with an annual budget between $25,000 and $249,999 could apply for capacity building, rather than general operating support, grants.

Thirteen organizations received $7,000 grants, for a total of $91,000 awarded in this category.

They include Alwun House Foundation, Artlink, CALA Alliance, Cultural Coalition, Grand Canyon Performing Arts, iTheatre Collaborative, MusicaNova Orchestra, North Valley Symphony Orchestra, Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix, Phoenix Women’s Chorus, Rising Youth Theatre, Scorpius Dance Theatre, and Young Arts Arizona.

EXPAND A previous Otsukimi Moonviewing Festival at Japanese Friendship Garden. Japanese Friendship Garden

The city awarded project grants for festivals or other community collaborations to 19 organizations. The grants ranged from $1,900 to $3,500 for a total of $55,065.

Organizations awarded $3,000 or more include Artlink, Cultural Coalition, Orpheus Male Chorus of Phoenix, Rising Youth Theatre, Convergence Ballet Company, Kids in Focus, Phoenix Blues Society, Playback Theatre of Arizona, Red Rocks Music Festival, Release the Fear, and School of Hip Hop PHX.

EXPAND Cast members for a Light Rail Plays production by grant recipient Rising Youth Theatre. Rising Youth Theatre

Other recipients in this category include Young Arts Arizona, Arab American Festival, Arizona Artists Guild, Arizona Humanities Council, India Association of Phoenix, Indo American Cultural Connect, Japanese Friendship Garden of Phoenix, and Movement Source.

Youth arts and culture engagement grants totaling $8,300 went to four organizations that are youth-centered and youth-led – including ASA Film Club, ASA Viola Ensemble, Harmony Project Phoenix, and Phoenix Center for the Arts Youth Arts Festival. Another $11,700 will be awarded in the fall once the the city's Youth Arts and Culture Council selects those recipients.