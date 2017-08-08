menu

Here's the Best Art We Saw During July in Metro Phoenix

10 Best Gay Bars in Phoenix


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Here's the Best Art We Saw During July in Metro Phoenix

Tuesday, August 8, 2017 at 6 a.m.
By Lynn Trimble
Painting by Michael Chiago on view at Phoenix City Hall.EXPAND
Painting by Michael Chiago on view at Phoenix City Hall.
Michael Chiago/Photo by Lynn Trimble
A A

The best July art turned up primarily in metro Phoenix's traditional gallery and museum settings, although one of our favorite finds is actually on view at Phoenix City Hall. Several works, created in media ranging from wood-burning to wax, are by artists well-known to the Valley arts scene, including Farraday Newsome. And several featured nature-related elements from feathers to botanicals. Here'a a look back at our faves from last month.

Saguaro Harvest
This acrylic on canvas piece painted by Michael Chiago (Tohono O’odham) in 1996 is part of the portable work collection of the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture. It’s displayed inside an office suite inside Phoenix City Hall.

Jeremy Thomas sculpture exhibited at Bentley Gallery.EXPAND
Jeremy Thomas sculpture exhibited at Bentley Gallery.
Jeremy Thomas/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Crown Blender White
This piece by Jeremy Thomas, one of many artists represented by Bentley Gallery, was created using cold-rolled steel, urethane, and powder coat. It’s one of several Thomas sculptures featured in the “Gallery Artists” exhibition at Bentley Gallery, which continues through Thursday, August 31.

Detail of NOITSOPPOSITION by Las Hermanas Iglesias.EXPAND
Detail of NOITSOPPOSITION by Las Hermanas Iglesias.
Las Hermanas Iglesias/Photo by Lynn Trimble

NOITSOPPOSITION
For their RE:SISTERS exhibition at ASU Art Museum, Las Hermanas Iglesias transformed a trio of the museum’s temporary walls into a work of art, using additional materials that included plaster casts of artists Lisa and Janelle Iglesias’ own hands, privacy screen, a two-way mirror, rope, cast smart phones, mirror, and string. The exhibition continues through Saturday, October 21.

Ephemeral sculpture by Christine Kemp Sullivan shown by Rhetorical Galleries.EXPAND
Ephemeral sculpture by Christine Kemp Sullivan shown by Rhetorical Galleries.
Christine Kemp Sullivan/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Heat, Wax, Melt
This ephemeral piece was the sole element in Christina Kemp Sullivan’s recent exhibition for Rhetorical Galleries in Roosevelt Row. Created with 30 pounds of wax, it deteriorated during the course of two weeks, reflecting the futility of the modern era’s focus on efficiency.

Alexandra Bowers' Found on May 5, 2017, Scottsdale, Arizona (center).EXPAND
Alexandra Bowers' Found on May 5, 2017, Scottsdale, Arizona (center).
Alexandra Bowers/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Found on May 5, 2017, Scottsdale, Arizona
For her “Found Feathers” exhibition at Practical Art, Alexandra Bowers showed 45 small-scale wood-burning works bearing images of feathers found during her everyday travels, designed to highlight the value of pausing to consider the “in between spaces” that infuse ordinary lives that move busily between one planned moment and the next.

One of several Nicholas Gutierrez works exhibited at Modified Arts.EXPAND
One of several Nicholas Gutierrez works exhibited at Modified Arts.
Nicholas Gutierrez/Photo by Lynn Trimble

#2
This acrylic and ink piece by Nicholas Gutierrez reflects the gritty intersection of humanity with technology. It's part of the “Intensity (Not) Purity” exhibition at Modified Arts, which also includes work by Samantha Rodriguez. It continues through Saturday, August 12.

Ineffable by Abe Zucca exhibited at Abe Zucca gallery.EXPAND
Ineffable by Abe Zucca exhibited at Abe Zucca gallery.
Abe Zucca/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Related Stories

Ineffable
This is one of several portraits featured in the recent “Void” exhibition at Abe Zucca gallery, where Zucca exhibits both his own paintings and work by other artists. Like many of Zucca's works, it's grounded in autobiographical experience.

Photo featured in Danielle Wood's "Symbiosis" exhibit at Eye Lounge.EXPAND
Photo featured in Danielle Wood's "Symbiosis" exhibit at Eye Lounge.
Danielle Wood and Won Suk Chang/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Emerald Sunset
For her latest exhibition at Eye Lounge, which is titled "Symbiosis," Danielle Wood presented not only her characteristic ocean-inspired ceramic forms, but also photographs of assorted ceramic pieces taken in urban and outdoor environments. This piece is a collaboration with artist Won Suk Chang. The exhibit continues through Sunday, August 13.

Photographs by Keith Robinson on view at Art One gallery.EXPAND
Photographs by Keith Robinson on view at Art One gallery.
Keith Robinson/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Agave Left, Agave Center, Agave Right
Keith Robinson’s triptych of photographs printed onto aluminum reveal the inner beauty of the desert environment, bringing an object most desert dwellers take for granted into clearer focus. It’s on view at Art One gallery.

Ceramic piece by Farraday Newsome exhibited by Five15 Arts.EXPAND
Ceramic piece by Farraday Newsome exhibited by Five15 Arts.
Farraday Newsome/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Unseen Drift
Farraday Newsome’s glazed terra cotta sculpture, which features her characteristic glazing and botanical imagery, is part of the "Five15 to the Fifth" exhibition that continues at Phoenix Center for the Arts through Saturday, August 26.

Lynn Trimble
Lynn Trimble is an award-winning freelance writer and photographer specializing in arts and culture, including visual and performing arts
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Modified Arts
More Info
More Info

407 E. Roosevelt St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-462-5516

www.modified.org

miles
ASU Art Museum
More Info
More Info

51 E. 10th St.
Tempe, AZ 85281

480-965-2787

asuartmuseum.asu.edu

miles
Bentley Gallery
More Info
More Info

215 E. Grant St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

480-946-6060

www.bentleyprojects.com

miles
Roosevelt Row
More Info
More Info

Roosevelt St. from 7th St. to 7th Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

www.rooseveltrow.org

miles
Practical Art
More Info
More Info

5070 N. Central Ave.
Phoenix, AZ 85012

602-264-1414

www.practical-art.com

miles
Art One
More Info
More Info

4120 N. Marshall Way
Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480-946-5076

www.artonegalleryinc.com

miles
Eye Lounge
More Info
More Info

419 E. Roosevelt St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-430-1490

www.eyelounge.com

miles
Phoenix Center for the Arts
More Info
More Info

1202 N. 3rd St.
Phoenix, AZ 85004

602-262-4627

www.phoenixcenterforthearts.org

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Upcoming Events

In Case You Missed It

Sponsor Content

©2017 Phoenix New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >