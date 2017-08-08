Here's the Best Art We Saw During July in Metro Phoenix

EXPAND Painting by Michael Chiago on view at Phoenix City Hall. Michael Chiago/Photo by Lynn Trimble

The best July art turned up primarily in metro Phoenix's traditional gallery and museum settings, although one of our favorite finds is actually on view at Phoenix City Hall. Several works, created in media ranging from wood-burning to wax, are by artists well-known to the Valley arts scene, including Farraday Newsome. And several featured nature-related elements from feathers to botanicals. Here'a a look back at our faves from last month.

Saguaro Harvest

This acrylic on canvas piece painted by Michael Chiago (Tohono O’odham) in 1996 is part of the portable work collection of the City of Phoenix Office of Arts and Culture. It’s displayed inside an office suite inside Phoenix City Hall.

EXPAND Jeremy Thomas sculpture exhibited at Bentley Gallery. Jeremy Thomas/Photo by Lynn Trimble

Crown Blender White

This piece by Jeremy Thomas, one of many artists represented by Bentley Gallery, was created using cold-rolled steel, urethane, and powder coat. It’s one of several Thomas sculptures featured in the “Gallery Artists” exhibition at Bentley Gallery, which continues through Thursday, August 31.