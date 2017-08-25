Best Things to Do This Weekend: Hell City Tattoo Festival, Get Weird, Beth Cato
|
Setting off down the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail toward Phantom Ranch Canteen.
Scott Temme/Xanterra Parks & Resorts
Say hell no to FOMO. This weekend you can gawk at great ink at the Hell City Tattoo Festival, Get Weird with ASU Art Museum's mystery event, and travel to Arizona's national parks. You can't go wrong. For more things to do, visit New Times' curated calendar.
National Park Service Birthday
Arizona’s national parks and monuments offer sights you can’t see anywhere else, including the majestic Grand Canyon and stunning Petrified Forest. Besides taking in the scenery, visitors can go exploring, hiking, boating, or fishing, and learn about the state’s history, plants, and wildlife.
On Friday, August 25, you can visit the state’s national parks and monuments for free as part of the National Park Service Birthday. Developed to conserve and protect such spaces, the park service started in
In honor of the annual day of celebration, national parks in Arizona will waive entrance and vehicle fees for the day. Camping, reservation, and tour fees aren’t included. For more information about Arizona’s national parks, visit the NPS website. Laura Latzko
|
It's probably going to get weird.
Lamp Left Media/Courtesy of ASU Art Museum
Get Weird
Remember the “mystery flavor” Dum Dums sucker? The wrapper was all purple and enticing, with little question marks all over it. Well, that’s exactly the vibe ASU Art Museum is going for with
You know about its Escape the Museum events? This is supposed to be bigger,
Get Weird from 6 to 10 p.m. on Friday, August 25, at 51 East 10th Street in Tempe. Attendees are asked to register at eventbrite.com. For more information (good luck with that), call 480-965-2787 or see the ASU Art Museum website. Lauren Cusimano
The Cemetery Club
The three old friends who constitute The Cemetery Club are widows who meet for tea each month before visiting their husbands’ graves. This sounds, frankly, like a rockin’ social event: Tea is good, friends are good, and we probably wouldn’t have cemeteries if people didn’t want to visit them. (Not nice cemeteries, anyway.)
But every person compares
In 1993, Ivan Menchell’s play became a niche film featuring Olympia Dukakis, Danny Aiello, Diane Lane, and Ellen Burstyn. The stage version continues at Theatre Artists Studio through Sunday, September 17. On opening night, Friday, August 25, showtime is 7:30 p.m. at 4848 East Cactus Road. Admission is $15 to $25. Visit the Studio website or call 602-765-0120. Julie Peterson
Read on for more of the best things to do in metro Phoenix this weekend, including Hell City Tattoo Festival, Beth Cato, and a fight viewing party.
Get the ICYMI: Today's Top Stories Newsletter Our daily newsletter delivers quick clicks to keep you in the know
Catch up on the day's news and stay informed with our daily digest of the most popular news, music, food and arts stories in Phoenix, delivered to your inbox Monday through Friday.
Recommended for You
Powered by SailThru
Upcoming Events
-
Return of the Latin Kings of Comedy
TicketsSat., Sep. 30, 8:00pm
-
Halau O Kekuhi
TicketsSat., Apr. 28, 7:00pm
-
"The Dinner Detective" Interactive Murder Mystery Show Phoenix - Four Points by Sheraton
TicketsSat., Sep. 16, 6:30pmpowered by goldstar
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!