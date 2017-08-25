Best Things to Do This Weekend: Hell City Tattoo Festival, Get Weird, Beth Cato

Setting off down the Grand Canyon's Bright Angel Trail toward Phantom Ranch Canteen. Scott Temme/ Xanterra Parks & Resorts

National Park Service Birthday

National Park Service Birthday

Arizona’s national parks and monuments offer sights you can’t see anywhere else, including the majestic Grand Canyon and stunning Petrified Forest. Besides taking in the scenery, visitors can go exploring, hiking, boating, or fishing, and learn about the state’s history, plants, and wildlife.

On Friday, August 25, you can visit the state’s national parks and monuments for free as part of the National Park Service Birthday. Developed to conserve and protect such spaces, the park service started in 1916, when President Woodrow Wilson signed an act forming the organization. Other key figures, including President Theodore Roosevelt, John Muir, and Stephen Mather played roles in the establishment and growth of the national organization.