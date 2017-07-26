21 Best Things to Do This Week in Metro Phoenix

It's time to make a plan, Phoenix. Fill your schedule with the a community button-making night, an evening with Demetri Martin, and an after-dark pool party. For more things to do, visit New Times' curated calendar of events.

Slow Art + Mindfulness

With information flying at us constantly and from every direction, it’s getting harder to concentrate and enjoy the moment at hand. The folks at Phoenix Art Museum want to help with that.

Their Slow Art + Mindfulness series offers an opportunity to use visuals and guided meditation to connect to the moment and get a deeper understanding of some of the museum’s artwork. At this session, mindfulness guides and art educators help guests get a new and peaceful look at La Comia del artista (The Artist’s Meal) by Victor Grippo. Gain artsy peace of mind from noon to 12:45 p.m. on Thursday, July 27, at 1625 North Central Avenue. Admission is $9 to $18 for adults and free for children 5 and younger. Call 602-257-1880 or visit the Phoenix Art Museum website. Amy Young

EXPAND Hostess with the mostess former Miss Gay Arizona Nevaeh McKenzie. Scotty Kirby

Arizona Drag Stars: ’90s Throwback Edition

An event that promises glamour, comedy, singing, celebrity impressions, illusions, and some of Arizona’s best-known drag queens and DJs? We’ll see you there.

Galaxy Productions presents Arizona Drag Stars: ’90s Throwback Edition, featuring everybody from Mya McKenzie to Luna Love St. James, alongside China Collins and the hostess for the evening, former Miss Gay Arizona Nevaeh McKenzie (who will be accompanied by DJ Lezbien). Eddie Broadway, Dee Jae Galaxy, and performances from The Gentlemen’s Club are also on the roster.

Doors open at 8 p.m., and the 18-and-over show will go on at 9 on Thursday, July 27, at Crescent Ballroom, 308 North Second Avenue. Tickets are $10 in advance at Ticketfly, and $15 at the door. For more information, call 602-716-2222 or see the Crescent Ballroom website. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Check out the history of the Arizona label Canyon Records during “One World, Many Voices: The Artistry of Canyon Records”. Courtesy Pueblo Grande Museum, City of Phoenix

“One World, Many Voices: The Artistry of Canyon Records”

Don’t be thinking, “Come on, I’ll have plenty of opportunities to pose with a Grammy.” Arizona label Canyon Records scored the award in 2002 for Verdell Primeaux & Johnny Mike’s Bless the People: Harmonized Peyote Songs, and you can have your picture taken with the statue during “One World, Many Voices: The Artistry of Canyon Records” at Pueblo Grande Museum through August 31.

Along with more than 40 portraits of the company’s artists shot by current president Robert Doyle, the exhibit includes instruments and memorabilia dating back to Canyon’s 1951 founding as an outlet for Native American music. A soundtrack composed and recorded exclusively for the exhibition plays in the gallery and is available for purchase.

Museum admission is $3 to $6 and free for children younger than 6. Stop in at 4619 East Washington Street on Thursday, July 27, from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Visit the Pueblo Grande website or call 602-495-0901. Julie Peterson

The first WET After Dark had a great turnout. Michelle Sasonov

WET After Dark

Time to make a weeknight splash with the W Scottsdale’s summer night swim series.

The swanky Scottsdale spot at 7277 East Camelback Road hosts the WET After Dark party every Thursday. From 8 p.m. until midnight, sip a Ciroc Mojito and jam out to the the tropical house music courtesy of DJ Circle. Don’t forget that this pool party requires upscale pool attire, and the event is for those 21 and older. To reserve a VIP table or cabana for July 27, call 602-405-0099. Visit the W Scottsdale website. Lindsay Roberts

Want to hear a secret? Sarah Marie Rainier

Untidy Secrets

It’s appropriate that Belle and Sebastian, a band steeped in the written word, are the catalyst for new narrative works. “Get Me Away From Here, I’m Dying” is this month’s theme at Untidy Secrets, a storytelling event and zine swap. Settle down with stories by Jessie Balli, Brodie Foster Hubbard, Laine Baker, Marnee Burrus, Michael Palladino, and Sari Beliak. You might hear about naive boys that succeed or a tale that sets your mind to wander. Untidy Secrets’ mission is to encourage literature through alternative means, so writers and storytellers are encouraged to swap their printed work and network.

The storytelling starts at 8 p.m. on Friday, July 28, at Ash Avenue Comics and Books, 806 South Ash Avenue in Tempe. The event is free. For more information, visit the Ash Avenue Comics website. Jason Keil

Saturday Night Fever

Been kicked around since he was born. Gets low and gets high. Is literally crying for help. Per the Bee Gees, this is the dilemma of Tony Manero, protagonist of Saturday Night Fever. And since there’s “no time to talk,” he probably won’t get the therapy he obviously needs. But he’s a dancin’ man, and he just can’t lose.

Of all the films that have become stage musicals, this one makes some sense. Because disco. Arizona Broadway Theatre’s production of the lavish show continues through Sunday, August 20. Seating begins at 5:30 p.m. for a 7:30 showtime on Friday, July 28, at 7701 West Paradise Lane in Peoria. Ticket prices, which may increase with demand, start at $45 to $90. Call 623-776-8400 or visit the Arizona Broadway website. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Compression by Bryan David Griffith, an artist represented by Bentley Gallery. Courtesy of Bentley Gallery

“Gallery Artists”

Recently, Bentley Gallery announced it’s representing Travis Rice, who holds a fresh master’s of fine arts from Arizona State. Rice’s work fills the gallery’s project space, but there’s even more to see. Bentley Gallery, 215 East Grant Street, is also showing selected works by several of its other artists in an exhibition called “Gallery Artists.”

It’s a summertime sampling of work in several media by artists who hail from Arizona and other parts of the world. Bentley Gallery’s cadre of more than 50 artists includes Bryan David Griffith, a Flagstaff artist whose media include fire. See the free exhibition from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday, July 28. It continues through Thursday, August 31. Visit the Bentley Gallery. Lynn Trimble

Last year's event featured music by Hollow Point Vigils and live art by Haboobs. Media Tempe

Tempe Art A Gogh Gogh

If you like seeing art in the making and wanna enjoy a cocktail while you’re peeping a masterpiece in motion, there’s a Tempe bar you should add to your Friday night to-visit list.

Live music is part of the mix at Tempe Art A Gogh Gogh, the recurring art party that is back for another round. On the musical front, the night features performances by members of local jazzy hip-hop act The Stakes, including ZeeDub, Lord Kash, Kevin Phillips, Alan Acosta, and Luis Martinez. I-Dee, Eddie Welz, and Camille Sledge handle the emceeing, while artist Haboobs handles the live painting duty. This multimedia mashup happens at 9 p.m. on July 28 at Yucca Tap Room, 29 West Southern Avenue in Tempe. Admission is free. Visit the Facebook event page or the Yucca Tap Room website. Amy Young

Good Times: Disco Party For Boys & Girls

Get ready to boogie all night long, because Rips is reviving the ’70s for one night only.

Good Times: Disco Party For Boys & Girls starts at 9 p.m. on Friday, July 28. Get ready to shake your groove thing to the sounds of disco, electro boogie, proto-house, and Italo disco. Expect all-night drink specials and free pizza.

Disco attire is encouraged. So whip out those bell-bottoms and strap on those platforms. There is no cover for this event at 3045 North 16th Street. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Blanca Peak overlooks the white quadrant in "Black White Blue Yellow." Courtesy of Heard Museum

“Black White Blue Yellow”

We’re surrounded by mountains. Some of us like to conquer them as hikers or wedge expensive houses into their armpits, but most of us aren’t really living with them, chilling, listening. Artist Steven Yazzie shares the relationship of the Diné/Navajo people with four mountains that surround their homeland in his show “Black White Blue Yellow” at the Heard Museum through October 15.

Over a three-year period, Yazzie hiked the area bounded by Hesperus Mountain, Blanca Peak, Mount Taylor, and the San Francisco Peaks, snapping photos and making audio/video recordings that constitute the meat of the installation. Each point of the compass corresponds to its own sacred mountain and color. Bits of artist magic are sprinkled in to keep you on your toes.

The exhibition opens on Saturday, July 29, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2301 North Central Avenue. Regular admission is $7.50 to $18. Visit the Heard Museum website or call 602-252-8840. Julie Peterson

Read on for more of the Valley's best events this week — including a massive CenPho waterslide, DIY button-making, and a book-signing with Chris Bianco.

