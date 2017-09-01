Best Things to Do This Weekend: Dave Chappelle, Fetishball, Labor Day Weekend

What is the best way to spend your Labor Day weekend? We recommend cheering on the Phoenix Mercury as they take on the Atlanta Dream, swapping VHS tapes at Film Bar, and partying by the pool at Lustre Rooftop Bar. But it's up to you. For more things to do visit New Times' curated calendar.

Dave Chappelle

You might think it’s still funny to burst out with the “I’m Rick James, bitch!” catchphrase, but the man who invented it probably won’t be laughing along with you.

Comedian, actor, and writer Dave Chappelle did hilariously play James on Chappelle’s Show, but he got tired of stand-up audiences bellowing it at him relentlessly. That was just one of the many characters Chappelle portrayed, solidifying his place as a comedic great.

Chappelle ended the TV show and didn’t take to the stage much until 2013, when he dove back into stand-up and headlined the Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival. Fans were thrilled to have him back in action. And earlier this year, when he released some Netflix specials, no one could shut up about it.

See the man in motion at 8 p.m. on Friday, September 1, at Comerica Theatre, 400 West Washington Street. Tickets are $50 to $100. Call 602-379- 2800 or visit the Comerica Theatre website. Amy Young

Get a little geeky. Benjamin Leatherman

Saboten Con

Gokus and Narutos and Pokémon, oh my. Expect to encounter all these popular anime characters (or their cosplay doppelgangers, at least) lurking around downtown Phoenix during Labor Day Weekend, particularly in close proximity to the Sheraton Grand Phoenix, 340 North Third Street. It’s the site of Saboten Con, the annual anime and Japanese pop-culture convention, which runs from Friday, September 1, to Monday, September 4.

This year will be the 10th edition of the event, which launched in 2008 and celebrates anything and everything with anime, manga, J-culture in general. Special guests include Funimation voice actor/director Dave Trosko, Carla Perez and Robert Axelrod from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and a variety of Japanese bands and musicians. Various panels and activities like a J-fashion show, concerts, cosplay masquerade, maid cafes, and more take place throughout the weekend. Hours vary. Daily memberships are $15 to $25, and a four-day pass is $50. Visit the Saboten Con website for more details. Benjamin Leatherman

Picture your love life as art when you hit Step Gallery for “Union.” Courtesy of Arizona State University

“Union”

What would your love life look like if you turned it into an art installation? See what a couple of recently married artists and graduate students, Christina Kemp-Sullivan and Buzzy Sullivan, came up with when they tried this at home.

The duo will present an ephemeral, photography-based exhibition called “Union” at Step Gallery, located inside ASU’s Grant Street Studios at 605 East Grant Street. It’s a reflection of their lives as emerging artists, graduate students, and newlyweds. The exhibition also hints at the challenges of living in an urban desert environment.

Take a look between 6 and 9 p.m. on Friday, September 1. The free show runs through Saturday, September 2. Visit the ASU events page. Lynn Trimble

Gustavo Flores and Jacqueline Anderson try to avoid an eclipse of the honeymoon in Barefoot in the Park. Renee Ashlock

Barefoot in the Park

Why are all the coolest celebrities expiring? Well, you’re aging, so the heroes of your formative years draw closer to death every minute. Go see a comedy!

At press time, Neil Simon’s still alive, and dude’s written 34 plays. (You could, too, if you spent your lousy childhood submerged in movies and books.) The second of those is Barefoot in the Park. It’s a love letter to 1960s Manhattan, but mostly it’s about becoming a grown-up and then meshing your life with the right person for you.

The play runs through Sunday, October 8, in Desert Stages Theatre’s new Scottsdale Fashion Square space at 7014 East Camelback Road. Showtime is 7:30 p.m. on Friday, September 1. Tickets are $22 to $28 at Desert Stages website or 480-483-1664. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Explore the intersections of art and activism at the Sagrado Galleria. Lynn Trimble

“Las Fronteras Nos Dividen , Pero El Arte Nos Une”

Four women share stories of crossed paths and borders as Sagrado Galleria, 6437 South Central Avenue, presents its newest exhibition. “Las Fronteras Nos Dividen , Pero El Arte Nos Une” features work by Giovana Aviles, Carla Chavarria, Isela Meraz, and Gloria Martinez-Casillas.

These artists have experienced “the beauty and hardships” of immigration. And one knows firsthand the perils and promise of living as an undocumented immigrant in the U.S. The gallery showcases those stories through textiles, water paintings, beads, photography, and multimedia work.

The opening reception runs from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 2. It includes a 6 p.m. artist panel moderated by Phoenix-based grassroots organizer Marisa Franco. Visit The Sagrado website. Lynn Trimble

The late Tyler Hedstrom. Matthew Wilson

Tyler Hedstrom Memorial Show

This year has been a rough one for Valley band Anarbor. In July, the group’s 17-year-old drummer, Tyler Hedstrom, took his own life. To celebrate his life, the band will host the Tyler Hedstrom Memorial Show, bringing together music, friends, family, and fans.

The lineup features Sundressed, Justin Reece, The Secret Destroyers, and Headstrum , a band led by Tyler’s brother Alex Hedstrom.

The Saturday, September 2, the concert is at Wasted Grain, 7295 East Stetson Drive in Scottsdale. Doors open at 6 p.m. Tickets are $15 through brownpapertickets.com. For more information, visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND The VHS Swap at FilmBar is followed by a screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Universal Pictures

VHS Swap

If a yard sale just doesn’t feel like a fitting goodbye for your VCR, VHS tapes, old magazines, posters, and board games, then consider joining the other tapeheads at the VHS Swap hosted by FilmBar, 815 North Second Street.

Presented with support from Zia Records, the second annual Vswap is a small vendors’ market of tapes, games, and assorted collectibles. There’s no charge to sell, and no charge to poke around. A screening of Fast Times at Ridgemont High follows the swap, and a live taping of the BS Movies podcast and a trivia session follow the movie.

The VHS Swap is from 8 to 10 p.m. (the movie starts at 10), on Saturday, September 2. To RSVP, see the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

EXPAND Got kink? Arizona Fetish Society

Fetishball

Kink comes in different forms. It can be an affinity for bondage, leather, burlesque, or spanking. During the Arizona Fetish Society’s 18-and-older Fetishball on Saturday, September 2, you can explore what turns you on in a safe place, with others like you.

Industrial pop group Aesthetic Perfection will headline the event, which will feature burlesque, sideshow, circus, and male exotic dance performances. Throughout the evening, fetish DJs will play a mixture of rock and electronic music. In public bondage areas, you can try different forms of play, including flogging and bondage. The ball encourages attendees to express creative, kinky, and outrageous sides through fetish wear like kinky prom dresses, vintage tuxedos, military-inspired attire, a corset and garters, latex or rubber ensembles, leather kilts, or chokers or chains.

The event starts at 8 p.m. at Club Red, 1306 West University Drive, Mesa, and costs $25 at the door. For more information, go to the Arizona Fetish Society. ?Laura Latzko

You're defintely going to need a headlamp. Courtesy of Go Paddle AZ

Full Moon Kayak Tour

Been waiting for a chance to rock that fashionable headlamp in your utility closet? Strap on the headgear or grab a flashlight and take the Full Moon Kayak Tour. Attendees will paddle illuminated kayaks from the starting point at Go Paddle AZ, 8708 West Harbor Boulevard in Peoria, to Honeymoon Cove. The scenic cruise lands on a quiet shore for marshmallows and a campfire before heading back to the marina for live music and mingling.

Bring your own kayak or rent one there and paddle through the tour from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 2. Admission is $20 to $75 for those 18 and older. Visit the Go Paddle AZ website. Amy Young

EXPAND Experience India, no airfare required. MIM

Experience India

If a one-day staycation to an exotic destination seems like something that fits into your plans, why not see what India offers?

You don’t even have to get on a plane. Experience India lets you soak up various facets of the culture, right here in the Valley. Music and dance performances are on the agenda, along with workshops where you can learn dance moves and how to craft instruments. Curators will discuss the musical instruments of India. Get informed and have fun from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 3, at the Musical Instrument Museum, 4725 East Mayo Boulevard in Scottsdale. The event is included in regular museum admission of $10 to $20, and it’s free for kids 3 and younger. Call 480-478- 6000 or visit the MIM website. Amy Young

Seek some psychic insight. Robin Selby- Purple Lotus Productions

Psychic Fair

Don’t expect a scene straight out of That’s So Raven or Medium when Fantasia Crystals hosts its upcoming Psychic Fair. Instead, attendees can seek insights from a variety of psychics and intuitive readers on Sunday, September 3.

Bring your burning questions to the shop at 5108 North Seventh Street. Fifteen-minute readings cost $15. Be sure to bring cash, as not all readers take credit cards. For information about the event, which runs from noon to 5 p.m., visit the Facebook event page. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Got game? Barry Gossage/Phoenix Mercury

Phoenix Mercury vs. Atlanta Dream

With few exceptions, Arizona sports franchises have hardly played at an elite level over the past several years. That makes the Phoenix Mercury’s 2017 campaign particularly gut wrenching. The hoops squad has been a stalwart of success throughout the years, routinely making the playoffs, three times hoisting trophies.

This season started out business as usual until MVP-candidate Brittney Griner suffered a knee injury, sidelining her for weeks. With Griner back, the Mercury find themselves in unfamiliar territory, fighting to make it to the playoffs in a battle that will likely go down to the wire.

Speaking of which, the Merc close out the regular season at Talking Stick Resort Arena, 201 East Jefferson Street, on Sunday, September 3, with a 1 p.m. game against the Atlanta Dream. Tickets are $9 and up. Visit Mercury website or call 602-379-2000 for details. Rob Kroehler

EXPAND Make splash. Courtesy of Lustre Rooftop bar

Labor Day weekend

During the last big holiday of the summer, you don’t need much to have a great time, just a spot in a pool or on a lounge chair with your favorite drink. Lustre Rooftop Bar will celebrate Labor Day weekend with a pool party featuring guest DJs, drink specials and tastings, giant pool toys and beach balls, and a barbecue with shrimp skewers, sliders, kebabs, and hot dogs. There is no cover for attendees, including those not staying at the hotel.