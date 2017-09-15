Best Things to Do This Weekend: Michael Che, Rockabilly Rules 7, “Rise and Grind"

You've survived the work week. Now? It's time for some weekend fun. How about a game of Drag Bingo, some Third Friday art shows, or a stand-up set with Michael Che? For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' curated calendar.

“Rise and Grind"

Some people need a daily coffee fix. Others get a similar jolt from creativity. That’s the thinking behind “Rise and Grind,” an exhibition of work by more than 50 artists opening on Friday, September 15, at Grand ArtHaus, 1501 Grand Avenue.

Join the free opening reception, which doubles as the venue’s first anniversary party, from 7 to 11 p.m. Beside the art show, the evening will feature an art raffle, music from DJ Fact 135, and other festivities. Above all, it’s a celebration of the rugged grit and drive shown by creatives amid an ever-changing urban landscape. Visit the Grand ArtHaus Facebook page. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Update your weekend with Michael Che. Phil Provencio

Michael Che

While most of his Saturday Night Live friends relaxed on their summer vacation, Weekend Update co-host Michael Che went back to work early for some prime-time television specials. While watching Tina Fey devour a sheet cake in response to the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, Che channeled his point of view with a relaxed, stoner- esque delivery with enough bite underneath to keep his face free of frosting. His Netflix special Michael Che Matters explores the country’s deeper issues that he doesn’t always have time to touch on from behind the news desk — gun rights, inequality, and racism, to name a few.

Che is scheduled to perform at 7:30 and 10 p.m. on Friday, September 15, and 7 and 9:30 on Saturday, September 16, at Stand Up Live, 50 West Jefferson Street. Tickets are $25 with a two-drink minimum. For more information, visit the Stand Up Live website. Jason Keil

EXPAND Samantha Hanna, Connor Wanless, Neda Tavassoli, and Evan Ohbayashi star in Kiss. Photo by John Groseclose

Kiss

Having grown up in Chile under Augusto Pinochet’s dictatorship in the ’70s and ’80s, playwright Guillermo Calderón has a solid handle on oppression, and his work crosses cultural lines to prove relatable to all disenfranchised humans. Kiss features two couples in Damascus who have a standing date to watch their favorite soap opera (which is what people in this country used to do, pre-streaming, when they had friends who’d come to their house). But one evening, boundaries get crossed and passions rage.

The play is way funny and also treats big ideas, but what those are and why they’re entertaining to listen to are matters best left for you to resolve in your opening night seat, 8 p.m. Friday, September 15, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. Stray Cat Theatre’s production continues through Saturday, September 30. Tickets are $20 to $30 at 480-350-2822 or the Stray Cat Theatre website. Julie Peterson

Cats, drag, bingo: What more do you need? Gabe King Photography

Drag Queen Bingo

We can’t quite capture with words how wonderful this event might be, so we’ll just get right to it: It’s bingo with drag queens and cats in a coffee and wine bar.

Drag Queen Bingo is a friendly game of chance with cat-themed prizes. It’s hosted by Freddy Prince Charming and Felicia Minor. Also cats will be, like, everywhere.

The games run from 7 to 10 p.m. on Friday, September 15, at the La Gattara Cat Lounge & Boutique, 1301 East University Drive, #136, in Tempe. The venue also has desserts, items for sale, and cats looking for a permanent home. Tickets are $25, but space is limited. For more information, call 480-659-0150. Visit the La Gattara website and the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

2017 Diaspora Showcase Africa

U.S. news coverage of Africa these days tends to focus on the negative and not much else. The 2017 Diaspora Showcase Africa is shining a light on the great fashion, food, art, and music that comes from the world’s second-largest continent. Focusing on jazz and the classics, this event will feature music by composer and multi-instrumentalist Tunde Jegede and popular world music vocalist SOMI. You can also check out fashion designs by VanElse and watch a performance by dancer Wade Hampton.

Get cultured at 7 p.m. on Friday, September 15, at Tempe Center for the Arts, 700 West Rio Salado Parkway. Tickets are $49 to $69. For more information, visit the Diaspora Showcase website. Jason Keil

Vintage paradise. Courtesy of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market

There’s nothing wrong with bonding over a shared love of old stuff. That’s how Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market got started.

More than five years strong, this shopping paradise was founded by Coley Arnold and Lindsey Holt. The two moms met at a church group and discovered a shared love of hunting for vintage treasures. After joking about creating their own backyard shopping spot, they put the plan into action, and it’s grown from there.

Now hundreds of vendors participate in their events in Scottsdale, San Diego, and Pomona, California. Clothes, jewelry, home goods, and furniture are just a few of the types of items vendors have to offer.

Save up to spend from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 North Pima Road. Admission is $8. If you can’t wait until 9 a.m., there’s an early-bird option from 8 to 9 a.m. for $20 to $25. Visit the Junk in the Trunk website. Amy Young

EXPAND A previous Fall Forward performance on ASU’s Tempe campus. Tim Trumble/Courtesy of ASU Herberger Institute for Design and the Arts.

Fall Forward

Maybe dance has never really moved you. Chances are, that’s about to change, thanks to Fall Forward. It’s an evening of new dance work, created by five choreographers who explore an exciting range of aesthetics, movement vocabularies, and new media platforms. They’re all faculty, staff or students at Arizona State University.

Prepare to be moved, as creatives Carley Conder, Marcus White, John Mitchell, Yingzi Lang, and Akeliz bring fresh choreography to ASU’s Paul P. Galvin Playhouse, 51 East Tenth Street in Tempe. Check it out at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, September 16. Tickets are $16.

Conder’s Leaving the Table duet tackles a relationship as it unravels, in reverse time. She’s performing as well, in a new work by Pamela Pietro. The Fall Forward lineup also includes work by Marcus White, who specializes in postmodern contemporary dance and urban styles such as waacking, vogue, and house. Visit the ASU event page. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Artwork Credits (Left to Right): Rainy Naha (Hopi/Tewa, b. 1949), Jar, 2008. Nampeyo of Hano (Hopi/Tewa, c. 1860-1942), Polychrome Storage Jar with Appliqué, c. 1905. Nampeyo of Hano (Hopi/Tewa, c. 1860-1942) and Annie Healing Nampeyo (1884-1968), Bi-lobal Jar, 1900-1905. Artwork Credit (Foreground): Nathan Begaye (Hopi/Navajo, 1958-2010), Polychrome Water Canteen, 2000. Gifts of the Allan and Judith Cooke Collection. Bill Dambrova

“Canvas of Clay: Hopi Pottery Masterworks From the Allan and Judith Cooke Collection”

“Canvas of Clay: Hopi Pottery Masterworks From the Allan and Judith Cooke Collection” features historic and contemporary masterworks. Eighteen of them were made by Nampeyo of Hano, a famous Hopi potter. Featuring more than 65 works, this exhibition is a chance to examine Hopi history and take in various artistic styles.

See it first on opening day from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at Scottsdale Museum of the West, 3830 North Marshall Way. Admission is $8 to $13 for adults, and kids 5 and younger get in free. This ongoing exhibition has no set end date. Call 480-686-9539 or visit the Scottsdale Museum of the West website. Amy Young

Turtle power. Courtesy of the '90s Bar Crawl

I Love the ’90s Bar Crawl

What defined the ’90s? You decide by dressing up to honor your favorite late- cetury trend or icon during the I Love the ’90s Bar Crawl. Held from 2 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, the bar crawl will stop by different hot spots in Old Town Scottsdale, where you’ll hear some of your favorite ’90s songs.

Registration runs from 2 to 5 p.m. at Bevvy, 4420 North Saddlebag Trail, #100. During the bar crawl, you will receive a themed mug, as well as free admission and drink specials at participating bars. Tickets for the event run from $16 to $30 plus fees, depending on the day of purchase. To find out more, visit the Facebook event page. Laura Latzko

Roll up your sleeves and load up on pomade. Joseph Maddon

Rockabilly Rules 7

Twangy music, loads of pomade, and hairstyles that look like individual works of art? Blame it on rockabilly.

It’s the time of year for Rockabilly Rules 7, and all those elements will be part of this rockin’ day. Plenty of bands, including the likes of Grave Danger, The Delta Bombers, and Brenda Burns & The Boleros will provide the sounds while you dance and mingle. The Immortal Bastards car club will spruce up the party with their bevy of revved-up hot rods. There also will be burlesque dancers, food, and vendors. Proceeds benefit the POW MIA KIA Honor Guard. Start partying like it’s 1955 at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 16, at The Rhythm Room, 1019 East Indian School Road. Admission is $10. Call 602-265-4842 or visit the Rhythm Room website. Amy Young

Become the saucer’s apprentice at the Annual Fall Tea. Courtesy of Irish Cultural Center

Annual Fall Tea

About midafternoon , we realize we’re just getting around to the tasks we penciled in for 8 a.m. We’re hangry and craving the day’s final dose of caffeine. This has to be why afternoon tea was invented. Exhale. Nibble. Sip. Refreshed, you can return to whatever the hell you were doing and postpone supper to a civilized hour.

The Irish Cultural Center’s Annual Fall Tea will show you how scones, soda bread, and a cuppa should be done on Sunday, September 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. (Sandwiches, etc., also make an appearance and, thanks to you, a disappearance.) Assorted fun activities are on deck as well. Gates open at 2:30 at 1106 North Central Avenue. Admission is $20 to $25 at the AZ Irish website or 602-258-0109. Julie Peterson

EXPAND Head over wheels. Charissa Lucille

Downtown Pedal Around Edition #5

Group bike rides tend to be fun regardless of theme. But just in case you need one in order to mount up, how about a two-wheeled tour of downtown? Hosted by Grid Bike Share, Phoenix Spokes People, and Downtown Phoenix Inc., Downtown Pedal Around Edition #5 is an all-ages, all-levels community bike ride through the central streets of the Valley.

The free two-hour ride (followed by dinner and drink, local eatery TBD) leaves from Civic Space Park, 424 North Central Avenue, at 5 p.m. on Sunday, September 17. If you don’t have a rig, you can rent one at the Grid Bike Share station right at the park. Pro tip: Download the Social Bicycles mobile app first. See the Facebook event page. Lauren Cusimano

Create Your Own Terrarium

While Pinterest trends like chevron stripes and chalkboard everything have worn out their welcome as home design musts, the terrarium craze doesn’t look like it’s going anywhere. And for good reason. Succulents and cactuses are definitely our hometown favorites.

On Sunday, September 17, you can create your own terrarium while enjoying all-day happy hour specials at Desoto Market, 915 North Central Avenue. Space is limited to 20 participants. You can register in advance to guarantee a spot for the 11 a.m. class. Price for the craft is $40. Tickets are available at the Kokedama Phoenix website. Lindsay Roberts

