Best Things to Do This Weekend: Ballet Under the Stars, Spice World, Coronado Art Show

Time to get liquored up this weekend. For the liquor lover, there's lasers and liquor at the Arizona Science Center, the Urban Ale Trail for the beer drinker, and the Ultimate Wine Run for the wino. Pick your poison. For more things to do, visit Phoenix New Times' curated calendar.

Wicked Faire

Fall home decor typically falls somewhere between two extremes: the decked-out Halloween home with spiderwebs , jack-o-lanterns, and skeletons; or the quaint autumn look featuring orange leaves, scarecrows, and everything pumpkin spice.

Wherever your taste lands on that spectrum, you can find all things fall at the Wicked Faire. Visit Sweet Salvage, 4648 North Seventh Avenue, on Friday, September 22, to see what’s in store. But don’t delay: The themed vintage sale is only open through Sunday, September 24.

The shop opens at 10 a.m. and closes at 6 p.m. For more information on the free-to-attend marketplace, visit the Sweet Salvage website. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND What's the story? Melissa Fossum

Storyline Slam

If you’re the nosy sort who loves to hear personal reveals that make people tick, find a seat at one of the many storytelling events happening around town.

The Storyline Collective’s Storyline Slam will give you a deeper look at storytellers’ lives as they give personal accounts tied to a central topic. Friday, September 22’s show theme is “Fresh,” and it has storytellers performing in a slam-style competition. You can get involved, too. Anyone with a story to share based on the theme can have six minutes to run their mouth. The audience does the judging, and the story with the most points at the end of the show is the winner, taking home a cash prize.

Share or judge at 7 p.m. at Changing Hands Bookstore, 300 West Camelback Road. Admission is $8 at the door or $6 in advance. Call 602-274-0067 or visit the Changing Hands website. Amy Young

Banana Gun will be performing at the Unity Kickoff Festival. Julie Breslin

Unity Kickoff Festival

When talking about Tempe as an arts and culture hub, you’ll often find yourself speaking in past tense. Mill Avenue’s long been a stretch dedicated to clubs and restaurants instead of venues where musicians can pour their hearts out.

But the collective Unity Through Community wants to prove that artistic expression isn’t dormant in the college town. To jump-start their mission of providing the tools creatives need to connect, they’re putting on the Unity Kickoff Festival, a showcase of Tempe talent. Scheduled performers for the two-day event include national electro-funk musician Marvel Years, Japhy’s Descent, Banana Gun, painter Deon Doughty, and burlesque performer Ana Marie Bendova.

Everything comes together on Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23, at Shady Park, 26 East University Drive. Admission is $15 for a single-day pass and $20 for both days. For more information, visit the Unity Through Community website. Jason Keil

EXPAND See work by Phil Freedom, and other Coronado artists, at the Hive Gallery. Courtesy of The Hive

Coronado Art Show

Visiting The Hive Gallery will put you smack in the middle of the Calle 16 mural scene — and a neighborhood that’s filled with creative types.

That’ll be especially true when the Hive presents the 2017 edition of its annual Coronado Art Show. It’s designed to showcase work by artists who’ve lived or worked in the Coronado neighborhood, located north of McDowell Road between Seventh and 16th streets. This year’s lineup features 30 artists working in diverse media, including Christine Cassano, Phil Freedom, Janel Garza, Maggie Keane, Ed Taylor, and Mykil Zep.

Check it out on Friday, September 22, during the free opening reception from 7 to 10 p.m. The show continues through Sunday, October 15, at 2222 North 16th Street. Visit the Hive Facebook page. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND Geeky meets Pink Floyd. Arizona Science Center

Lasers and Liquor

Music geekery meets science nerdiness when the Arizona Science Center hosts Lasers and Liquor on Friday and Saturday, September 22 and 23. During the events, songs by Pink Floyd will sync up with multicolored laser projections. Saturday’s event will toss some Led Zeppelin into the mix.

Along with two laser shows each night, the Center will offer trivia and karaoke in its planetarium. The first laser show starts at 8 p.m. and the second at 9:30 p.m. at 600 East Washington Street. During the event, the concessions area will have beer , specialty cocktails, and snacks available for purchase. Tickets to each show are $10, and you get $2 off for the second show if you buy tickets to the first. To find out more, call 602-716-2000 or see the AZ Science website. Laura Latzko

EXPAND Moth-swallowing is discouraged at Ballet Under the Stars. Rosalie O’Connor Photography

Ballet Under the Stars

“Free ballet” is not a rallying cry to spring the dancers from their brutal captivity, appealing as that proposition may be. It’s an annual treat from your friends at Ballet Arizona, which presents Ballet Under the Stars at Valley parks through Monday, September 30, free of charge. This year’s fully staged program includes two George Balanchine-choreographed works from the 1950s: Western Symphony (featuring cowboys, horses, and saloon girls) and Square Dance.

On Saturday, September 23, the tutus will shake at Steele Indian School Park, 300 East Indian School Road, beginning at 7 p.m. The family-friendly event may be under the stars, but it’s over nothing but lawn, so bring a blanket or a chair. Visit the Ballet Arizona website or call 602-381-0184. Julie Peterson

World’s Biggest Eye Contact Experiment

Most of us are already plenty awkward, but if you’re hoping to welcome even more awkwardness into the mix, look no further than the World’s Biggest Eye Contact Experiment.

In an effort “to rebuild our sense of shared humanity,” the event’s organizers — The Liberators International — have put together a worldwide event in which strangers gather to stare unflinchingly into one another’s eyes for a minute at a time.

Perhaps it will serve its purpose of instilling peace and unity. It could also reinforce precisely why we go to great lengths to avoid eye contact with complete strangers in the first place. You be the judge starting at 10 a.m. at Encanto Park, 2605 North 15th Avenue, on Saturday, September 23. Visit Eye Contact Experiment website for details on this free event. Rob Kroehler

District American Kitchen will be the starting point of the Urban Ale Trail. Courtesy of District American Kitchen

Urban Ale Trail

Want a craft beer tasting with a side of adventure? Mark your calendar for the Urban Ale Trail on Saturday, September 23. During the self-guided walking tour, you can visit different bars and restaurants in the downtown area, and try a variety of craft beers while getting a feel for local spaces and neighborhoods close to the light rail. From 1 to 6 p.m., participating establishments will have sample-size brews available for purchase, with costs ranging from $1 to $2.

The event has no designated starting point, but the District American Kitchen and Wine Bar, 320 North Third Street, will give away growlers to the first 300 visitors. Along with beer samples, snacks and appetizers will be available for purchase. Expect street tacos, pretzels, stuffed tater tots, ceviche, grilled cheese bites, peppers in ponzu, pulled pork tostados , pizza, and potato skins. Some locations will also have live music or DJs. For more information, go to the Downtown Phoenix website. Laura Latzko

EXPAND Members of the original cast for Milta Ortiz's Más. Borderlands Theater Company

Más

What happens when activists confront systemic racism? It’s a question at the heart of Más, a play that portrays the real-life controversy surrounding a Mexican-American studies class in Tucson.

The Arizona legislature banned the class in 2010, claiming it promoted both resentment towards “a race or class of people” (meaning white people) and overthrowing the U.S. government. In August, a federal judge in Arizona deemed the ban unconstitutional. That’s good news for activists, but it’s only part of the story.

Written by Milta Ortiz and directed by Marc David Pinnate, Performance in the Borderlands’ presentation of the play depicts how that ban affected people’s everyday lives. It’s a revealing glimpse into ways systemic racism affects the struggle for social justice.

See Más at 2 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 23, at Phoenix Center for the Arts, 1202 North Third Street. Tickets are $15. Visit the Culture Coalition website. Lynn Trimble

Ultimate Wine Run

At the Ultimate Wine Run, you can whine before the 5K jaunt and wine after.

The 3.1-mile run takes place throughout the stadiums at Camelback Ranch in Glendale, 10710 West Camelback Road. After the run, there will be an after-party with music, food trucks, a mechanical bull, and as much wine as you can drink.

The gates will open at 4 p.m., and the running starts at 6 p.m. on Saturday, September 23. Registration for the race ranges from $20 to $45. Admission to post-run festivities is free. Register at the Ultimate Wine Run website. Lindsay Roberts

EXPAND Marissa Roth, Crows and halo above Rongbuk Monastery near Mt. Everest base camp. May 2007. © Marissa Roth. Courtesy of Phoenix Art Museum

“Infinite Light: A Photographic Meditation on Tibet”

Twelve thousand feet. That’s the elevation of Tibet, where Pulitzer Prize-winning photojournalist Marissa Roth created poetic depictions of her 2007-2010 travels through the autonomous region of China that borders India and Nepal.

Now, those photographs — including images of art, nature, and Buddhist practices — are part of an exhibition called “Infinite Light: A Photographic Meditation on Tibet.” It’s a series of 72 images, presented in their original sequence. Roth used Kodachrome film, which reveals dramatic highlights and deep shadows that punctuate the visual landscape of duality and contradiction.

See “Infinite Light” on Sunday, September 24, from noon to 5 p.m. at Phoenix Art Museum, 1625 North Central Avenue. It’s free with museum admission, which is $18 for adults. The exhibition continues through February 18, 2018. Visit the Phoenix Art Museum website. Lynn Trimble

EXPAND You'll "wannabe" there. Sony Pictures

Spice World

Ginger, Sporty, Baby, Posh, and Scary. Not just adjectives to describe your latest Tinder hook-up, those are the Spice Girls’ nicknames, the ’90s pop stars who blew up with the release of the single “Wannabe.”

A giant cherry atop their sundae of success was starring in their own movie, Spice World. The ladies play themselves in this Hard Day’s Night-style romp, which finds the band frustrated with the trappings of success days before a big performance at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

What you want — what you really, really want — is to celebrate the 1997 musical comedy’s 20th birthday with an 8 p.m. screening on Sunday, September 24, at FilmBar, 815 North Second Street. Admission is $9. Call 602-595- 9187 or visit The Film Bar website. Amy Young

