Hey Phoenix Creatives, Here Are 10 New Calls for Art

Sometimes artists get so busy making work they forget to come up for air. That makes it tough to see all the great opportunities for Phoenix-area creatives. So we’ve put together a list of 10 ways artists can apply to get their work out there – in galleries, schools, neighborhoods, and other settings.

“Silica Soliloquies”

Shemer Art Center is looking for glass artists to feature in an upcoming juried exhibition called “Silica Soliloquies: Stories in Glass.” The exhibition will run from November 7 to January 4, 2018. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, October 10. Get details on the Shemer Art Center website.

Good ‘n Plenty Award

Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is looking for creatives who have ideas they need funded. Artists can apply to be part of the Good ‘n Plenty Awards, which take place on October 23. The museum will choose six creatives to pitch their projects before community members who vote during the event, and the winning idea will go home with a cash prize. Applications are due on October 11. Find additional information on the SMoCA website.