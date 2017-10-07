Hey Phoenix Creatives, Here Are 10 New Calls for Art

Sometimes artists get so busy making work they forget to come up for air. That makes it tough to see all the great opportunities for Phoenix-area creatives. So we’ve put together a list of 10 ways artists can apply to get their work out there – in galleries, schools, neighborhoods, and other settings.
“Silica Soliloquies”
Shemer Art Center is looking for glass artists to feature in an upcoming juried exhibition called “Silica Soliloquies: Stories in Glass.” The exhibition will run from November 7 to January 4, 2018. The deadline to apply is Tuesday, October 10. Get details on the Shemer Art Center website.
Good ‘n Plenty Award
Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art is looking for creatives who have ideas they need funded. Artists can apply to be part of the Good ‘n Plenty Awards, which take place on October 23. The museum will choose six creatives to pitch their projects before community members who vote during the event, and the winning idea will go home with a cash prize. Applications are due on October 11. Find additional information on the SMoCA website.
Tempe Galleries
Tempe Public Art is looking for art to exhibit in its community galleries, which are inside the U.S. Post Office on Mill Avenue and the Tempe Public Library. Artists can submit work for consideration through October 13. Get details on the The Gallery for Tempe Center for the Arts website.
Rio Salado Multi-Use Pathway
Tempe Public Art is inviting artists to submit qualifications as the group seeks artists to create public art for freeway underpasses at Priest Drive and McClintock Drive. The city is seeking wall-mounted work in permanent materials, such as ceramics, metals, or concrete, rather than mural art. Submissions are due on Friday, October 13. Learn more on the Tempe Public Art website.
Maryanne Corder Neighborhood Grant
Tempe is putting together a list of 20 to 30 artists for a vendor list that the city will draw on for various efforts, including neighborhood projects that involve working with community members. Artists should submit their qualifications Friday, October 13. Find more information on the city of Tempe website.
Breaking Ground
CONDER/Dance is looking for new and existing dance works, as well as "tiny dances" and dance film, for the 2018 Breaking Ground Contemporary Dance Festival, which takes place on January 19 and 20 at Tempe Center for the Arts. Applications are due Sunday, October 15. Get details on the CONDER/dance website.
First Peoples Fund
The First Peoples Fund will be selecting 20 to 25 artists for its one-year fellowship program. Visual and performance artists who are enrolled members of a federally recognized U.S. tribe, or have proof of their tribal lineage, can apply for the program. Applications are due October 31. Learn more on the First Peoples Fund website.
If you like this story, consider signing up for our email newsletters.
SHOW ME HOW
Newsletters
SUCCESS!
You have successfully signed up for your selected newsletter(s) - please keep an eye on your mailbox, we're movin' in!
Phoenix Pride Creative
Phoenix Pride is looking for art that reflects the challenges, achievements, and individuality experienced by members of the LGBTQ community. Selected artwork will be used during upcoming events, including the Phoenix Pride Parade and Rainbows Festival. Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies are welcome to apply. Submissions are due November 5. Get details on the Phoenix Pride website.
Arts Learning Collaboration Grants
Arizona Commission on the Arts is accepting applications for arts learning-collaboration grants, which fund projects that pair artists with educators for programs that happen in school, after-school, or during summer sessions. February 1, 2018, is the application deadline for projects taking place from March 1 to June 30, 2018. Find more information on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.
Lifelong Arts Engagement Grants
Arizona Commission on the Arts also is seeking applicants for its lifelong arts-engagement grants, which pair artists with community organizations for projects that created meaningful arts participation for learners of any age. February 1, 2018, is the application deadline for projects taking place from March 1 to June 30, 2018. Learn more on the Arizona Commission on the Arts website.
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!