Why the Phoenix Chinese Cultural Center's Roof Is Still in Limbo

Efforts to save the Chinese Cultural Center in Phoenix have been underway for several months. And preservationists have faced several setbacks, as the center's new owners have continued efforts to replace the structure's roof.

But after some last-minute legal maneuvering, preservationists have gained some ground in the battle.

Created in the style of China's Forbidden City, the Chinese Cultural Center's roof is one of the main points of contention for those who want to see the center preserved. So they're pressing on with efforts to save the roof, even though the city of Phoenix issued a permit on Tuesday, October 31, that authorizes the center's owners, a company called 668 North, to remove and replace the roof.