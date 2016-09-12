Phoenix Comedian Erick Biez on Finding Happiness in Entertaining Others
|
Meet comedian Erick Biez.
Scott Sandry
Every other year, New Times puts the spotlight on Phoenix's creative forces — painters, dancers, designers, and actors. Leading up to the release of Best of Phoenix, we're taking a closer look at 100 more. Welcome to the 2016 edition of 100 Creatives. Up today is 16. Erick Biez.
Peter Parker? Pass. Instead, meet your friendly neighborhood Erick Biez.
Although, if you frequent Phoenix comedy clubs, there's a fair chance you're already acquainted with the 32-year-old stand-up who borrows his catchy descriptor from Spider-Man.
Born in Portsmouth, Virginia, and raised in Lorain, Ohio, Biez is now based in downtown Phoenix, where he performs and produces a variety of shows — a plural that's more than well deserved.
Among his many Valley-spanning events, Biez has produced Through Being Cruel at Endgame, Monday Night Comedy at Chambers, Copper Comedy at Copper Blues. He co-produces It’s Not For Everyone at Majerles and Literally The Worst Show Ever alongside Anwar Newton at Valley Bar. He produces and hosts Swipe Right for Awesomeness at The Rebel Lounge and Next Step Comedy Showcase at House of Comedy. He's also the show runner of New Faces of Comedy at Stand Up Live and Tempe Improv.
Yeah, he's not kidding about the "neighborhood" thing.
Biez has worked in comedy for nearly six years and credits hard work, risk taking, and being easy to work with as a few of the reasons he's arrived at the place he's at now. "I’ve also received a lot of great advice from many talented and notable people," Biez says, noting that his peers in the local comedy community also help him push his craft further. "It’s great seeing what everyone has accomplished."
All the hard work has earned Biez recognition locally and from those outside the Valley. The high point of his career thus far, he says, has been "getting professional comedians messaging me and telling me they have heard about the things I’ve been putting together in Phoenix and would like to work with me the next time they are in town."
Not that he's hurting for new projects.
Biez has a new night in the works. Titled HESH HESH, it's half comedy show and half burlesque show that's followed by rock and metal music. Date and venue? To be announced.
I came to Phoenix with half a U-Haul full of only enough personal items for a single bedroom. It was a chance to hit the reset button and start something new for myself after college. I had lived in Flagstaff for eight years prior to my move to Phoenix with also a short one-year stint in Chicago.
I enjoy creating the shows and events I create because I am interested in a variety of show-types and no one around was doing a show that I had in mind, so I decided to create them myself. One of my favorite things is when people after my set or show I’ve produced tell me how much fun they had. It makes me happy to know I was able to pull a person from their daily stressors and entertain them for a couple of hours. People leaving the show happy makes me happy.
I’m the most productive when I’m closer to a deadline. I’ve always been kind of a procrastinator since high school. I sell the majority of the tickets to my shows two days before the show happens. It’s a personal flaw that one day I wish to rid myself of.
I don’t actually have an “inspiration wall” or “vision board.” However, a constant source of inspiration comes from listening to various national and local comedians' podcasts.
I’ve learned most from my peers. Working at Stand Up Live, Tempe Improv, and House of Comedy gave me the chance to sit down and talk with national touring headlining comedians. If I had any questions about booking shows, running shows, merch ideas, promotions, many comics were more than insightful as well as helpful.
Good work should always try and be topped. Good work can always become great work if you polish it up, rewrite, and keep adding to it.
The Phoenix creative scene could use more open-minded venue owners. I’ve had three separate show ideas that I knew would be great at specific venues but I was turned down because the venue/bar owner had not done a show like that before and was skeptical of the show's ability to draw in customers. Also, we could use more venues/bars willing to spend a few dollars on live entertainment. I can't count how many shows I was unable to produce because the venue/bar didn’t think they could afford $100 to produce the free show they wanted. Venue/bar owners should take pride in a creative show that is being produced in their business.
